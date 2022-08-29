Offensive/Defensive Players of the Week from Nebraska’s Loss to Northwestern

The Nebraska Cornhuskers dropped their season opener against the Northwestern Wildcats 28-31.

The Cornhuskers held a 28-17 lead in the third quarter. However, a questionable onside kick call derailed their momentum and allowed the Wildcats to eventually regain the lead.

Unfortunately, quarterback Casey Thompson and Nebraska’s offense could not recapture their rhythm, and they failed to score any points in the fourth quarter.

The game and the onside kick call, in particular, have been heavily scrutinized, but there were some positive takeaways. A couple of players had standout performances. Without further ado, here are Nebraska’s offensive and defensive players of the week.

Offensive Player of the Week: RB Anthony Grant

Stats: 19 carries, 101 yards, 2 TD; 1 reception, 16 yards

Transfer running back Anthony Grant had an impressive debut. His 46-yard rushing touchdown was one of the highlights of the day.

ANTHONY GRANT TO THE HOUSE 😤

Grant was the clear leader of the backfield. Following his performance on Saturday, he should continue to remain ahead of Jaquez Yant and Rahmir Johnson on the depth chart.

Honorable mentions: QB Casey Thompson, WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda

Defensive Player of the Week: CB Tommi Hill

Stats: 4 total tackles, 1 pass defended, 1 QB hurry

Saturday was not the strongest showing for Nebraska’s defense, but Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill had an encouraging debut.

Hill had a nice pass breakup in the third quarter:

Tommi Hill, who transferred from Arizona State in December, is already making plays as a starting CB for Nebraska Really good instincts in zone coverage and certainly packs a punch. Gets away with a facemask on the downclimb, but an emphatic pass breakup nonetheless.

In addition, he recorded Nebraska’s only quarterback hurry of the game.

Honorable mentions: LB Luke Reimer, DB Marques Buford Jr.

