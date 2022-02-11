Offensive Coordinator Prospects: Who could replace Austin Davis

With the news of Bryan Harsin expected return to the Auburn Tigers for the 2022 college football season, focus shifts to finding his fifth coordinator hire in 14 months.

Austin Davis was hired to run the offense and coach the quarterbacks but he stepped down abruptly prior to the whirlwind of speculation surrounding the head coach. With the dust almost settled, the head coach needs to move swiftly with this hire.

There are a few names that popped up as candidates the last time around and while some might still hold weight, we will cycle through a few names as potential candidates.

Perhaps even one that would be a pipedream, but what’s the worst thing that could happen if you make that phone call?

Our first hot board for offensive coordinator:

Eric Kiesau, Wide Receiver Coach with Auburn

Kiesau could have had the job the last time around. Perhaps now is the time to give him the role under Harsin. Kiesau was the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Boise St in the 2020 season. Moving him offer might be how Auburn moves forward, but that will open a spot at wide receivers coach.

Tee Martin, Baltimore Ravens

Tee Martin brings SEC experience and can help mold quarterbacks. Currently, he is serving as a wide receiver coach for Baltimore. Martin last served as a quarterbacks coach in 2009 and last served in the SEC at Tennessee in 2020. The Alabama native could help on the recruiting front.

Dameyune Craig, Texas A&M Aggies

If they want to be serious in recruiting for Auburn, then Dameyune Craig should be among the first phone calls made. The former Auburn offensive coordinator also played quarterback on the Plains. He has proven to be a top-end recruiter and perhaps a return to his alma mater is in the cards.

Scott Huff, Washington Huskies

If Harsin wants to go with someone outside of the current staff with Boise State ties, Huff could be one of the guys on the list. He currently serves as the offensive line coach for Washington after joining them under Chris Petersen. Could be an interesting name to consider.

The Long Shot: Kellen Moore, Dallas Cowboys

Let’s be honest this would be a pipe dream. Kellen Moore interviewed for several NFL head coaching jobs and would likely stay at the NFL level. But the former Boise State quarterback would likely do well at the college level with his offense. The tie here is that Moore was coached by Harsin at Boise State, so make the phone call to see if there is any interest.

