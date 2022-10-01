Offensive coordinator Liam Coen exceptionally confident ahead of matchup vs. 49ers secondary

In a game that will feature two of the league’s most talented defenses, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen told the media on Friday that he is confident in his unit’s ability to make plays against the San Francisco 49ers. With Cooper Kupp in the mix, quarterback Matthew Stafford will have a reliable target on a consistent basis, but with so many playmakers in his opponent’s defensive backfield, he may struggle to find other receivers.

Coen fielded several questions about his passing game after the Arizona Cardinals held Stafford to a touchdown-less performance on Sunday. One reporter asked if there was any concern around the Rams’ air attack against the 49ers’ talented secondary, and he didn’t seem to be too bothered by the challenge posed to his receivers on paper.

“No, I don’t think so,” Coen responded. “I think we feel good about our matchups on the outside. It’s a challenge when you are playing [against] a lot of zone coverage. If we get into some man premier coverages, I think we have the guys to win. We feel good about those matchups, but they’ve got some younger guys in the back end as well, a couple new starters, some different players in the back end that they’re working through as well, as do we.

“So I think it’s a little bit about, ‘Hey, we’re continuing to find our identity in the pass game, picking and choosing our spots to push the ball down the field if we need to, and try to be able to pepper completions and stay on track. That’s the biggest thing. Can we stay on track and not live in those known passing situations maybe as much as we have?”

Coen’s optimism is admirable, though he may come to find that the 49ers will be a tougher nut to crack in the passing game than he thinks. Headlined by former Kansas City Chiefs mainstay Charvarius Ward, San Francisco’s secondary could prove to have the upper hand against Stafford and his crew of talent if the Rams’ game plan isn’t airtight.

Los Angeles certainly can’t afford to lose their Monday night matchup if they intend to keep their lead in the NFC West intact. Coen may not seem so concerned now, but if the game comes down to a final possession with little time left to mount a comeback, he may come to regret overlooking the 49ers in his preparation this week.

