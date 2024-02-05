Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, three other assistants, officially announced by Browns

BEREA — The Browns made official the new faces on their coaching staff on Monday.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, running backs coach Duce Staley, tight ends coach Tommy Rees and defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire were formally announced. Rees, along with coaching tight ends, will also have the title of pass game specialist.

The Browns still have to fill a coaching staff opening on the offensive line, as Bill Callahan is expected to be headed to the Tennessee Titans. He's joining his son Brian, who was recently named the Titans' head coach.

The three new offensive hires replace offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, running backs coach Stump Mitchell and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney. All three were let go by the Browns days after their AFC wild card loss to the Houston Texans in mid-January.

Cesaire replaces Ben Bloom as the defensive line coach. Bloom's future plans have not been announced.

Here's a quick look at each of the four new hires, as well as a team-issued statement on each by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

New coaching staff hires

Offense

Ken Dorsey, offensive coordinator

Age: 42

Replaces: Alex Van Pelt, let go; now New England Patriots offensive coordinator

College: University of Miami (Fla.), 2003

NFL playing career: Quarterback, San Francisco 49ers, 2003-05; Cleveland Browns, 2006-08

Coaching career: 2011-12, Carolina Panthers, pro scout; 2013-17, Carolina Panthers, quarterbacks coach; 2018, Florida International, assistant athletics director; 2019-20, Buffalo Bills, quarterbacks coach; 2021, Buffalo Bills, quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator; 2022-23, Buffalo Bills, offensive coordinator; 2024, Cleveland Browns, offensive coordinator

Kevin Stefanski on Dorsey: “Ken has worked with and elevated some of the top quarterbacks in this league and will bring a fresh approach to our offense. He knows what it takes to be successful at that position as he was one of the most successful college quarterbacks of all time and that has helped him become a tremendous coach. He has a history with this team and knows what the Browns mean to this city. We are very excited to bring in Ken as offensive coordinator.”

Duce Staley, running backs

Age: 48

Replaces: Stump Mitchell, fired

College: University of South Carolina, 1997

NFL playing career: Running back, Philadelphia Eagles, 1997-2003; Pittsburgh Steelers, 2004-06

Coaching career: 2011-12, Philadelphia Eagles, special teams quality control coach; 2013-17, Philadelphia Eagles, running backs coach; 2018-20, Philadelphia Eagles, assistant head coach/running backs coach; 2021-22, Detroit Lions, assistant head coach/running backs coach; 2023, Carolina Panthers, assistant head coach/running backs coach; 2024, Cleveland Browns, running backs coach

Kevin Stefanski on Staley: “Duce was a tough, hard-nosed running back in this league and brings the mind-set and energy to his coaching style that is needed in the running backs room. He knows how to get the most out of his players and has worked with some of the best running backs in the NFL. We are excited to have him leading our running backs.”

Tommy Reese, tight ends/pass game specialist

Age: 31

Replaces: T.C. McCartney, not retained

College: University of Notre Dame, 2014

NFL playing career: None

Coaching career: 2015, Northwestern University, graduate assistant; 2016, San Diego Chargers, offensive assistant; 2017-19, University of Notre Dame, quarterbacks coach; 2020-22, University of Notre Dame, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach; 2023, University of Alabama, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach; 2024, Cleveland Browns, tight ends coach

Kevin Stefanski on Rees: “Tommy has established himself as one of the top assistant coaches in college football and I have no doubt that will transition to the NFL. He has an incredible football acumen and I look forward to bringing his insight and unique perspective from top college programs to our offense.”

Defense

Jacques Cesaire, defensive line

Age: 43

Replaces: Ben Bloom, TBD

College: Southern Connecticut State University, 2003

NFL playing career: Defensive tackle, San Diego Chargers, 2003-11

Coaching career: 2015-19, San Diego Chargers, defensive line coach; 2020-21, Buffalo Bills, assistant defensive line coach; 2022-23, Houston Texans, defensive line coach; 2024, Cleveland Browns, defensive line coach

Kevin Stefanski on Cesaire: “Jacques brings energy and a proven track record as both a player and coach in this league. He has made his impact felt in every place he has been, and we know he will come in and work to increase an already high standard for our defensive line.”

Coaching staff position to be filled

Offensive line coach

Replaces: Bill Callahan, expected to leave to be Tennessee Titans offensive line coach

