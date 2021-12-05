Offensive coordinator Joe Brady is available

The bright young offensive mind is available.

The Carolina Panthers are making a change offensively and have parted ways with Joe Brady.

Brady is a name that many Auburn folks wanted to see if he was interested in taking the same job at Auburn after Mike Bobo was let go after the Iron Bowl.

Brady is seen as an up-and-comer in the coaching ranks and could be a tremendous upgrade for any team that hires him to lead their offense.

For the final five games of the year, senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will coordinate the offense in conjunction with the remainder of the offensive coaching staff. This offense is of course led by former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton.

List

