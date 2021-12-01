Offensive coordinator hot board: Who Auburn is considering
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Tigers are currently without an offensive coordinator after firing Mike Bobo.
I doubt Auburn makes a hire within the next couple of days, but I’m sure the Tigers will have an answer a couple of weeks before their bowl game rolls around.
There have been several names tossed around, but specifically Eric Kiesau, the current wide receivers coach at Auburn. It would not surprise me if Harsin elected to make an in-house hire, or if he went out to get someone he’s very familiar with.
Here are the candidates Auburn is considering hiring to be the next offensive coordinator.
Eric Kiesau
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn is most likely considering Kiesau.
Jeff Grimes
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Simply because of the Auburn ties.
Graham Harrell
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire
USC does not seem to be keeping Graham Harrell. Maybe he answers the call from Harsin.
Joe Brady
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
This isn’t going to happen, but Auburn should at least be taking a look at Brady.
Andy Ludwig
Photo by Boyd Ivey/Icon Sportswire
Andy Ludwig is the current offensive coordinator at Utah. He played quarterback alongside Bryan Harsin at Boise State.
Jeff Lebby
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
If Lane Kiffin ends up departing from Ole Miss, Auburn should be ready to poach Lebby.
Kendal Briles
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Briles has been among the first names mentioned in the social media sphere by fans. Auburn should definitely be looking at him.
Dell McGee
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
A long shot, but McGee is a fantastic recruiter that Auburn would love to have.
1
1