Offensive coordinator hot board: Who Auburn is considering

The Tigers are currently without an offensive coordinator after firing Mike Bobo.

I doubt Auburn makes a hire within the next couple of days, but I’m sure the Tigers will have an answer a couple of weeks before their bowl game rolls around.

There have been several names tossed around, but specifically Eric Kiesau, the current wide receivers coach at Auburn. It would not surprise me if Harsin elected to make an in-house hire, or if he went out to get someone he’s very familiar with.

Here are the candidates Auburn is considering hiring to be the next offensive coordinator.

Eric Kiesau

Auburn is most likely considering Kiesau.

Jeff Grimes

Simply because of the Auburn ties.

Graham Harrell

USC does not seem to be keeping Graham Harrell. Maybe he answers the call from Harsin.

Joe Brady

This isn’t going to happen, but Auburn should at least be taking a look at Brady.

Andy Ludwig

Andy Ludwig is the current offensive coordinator at Utah. He played quarterback alongside Bryan Harsin at Boise State.

Jeff Lebby

If Lane Kiffin ends up departing from Ole Miss, Auburn should be ready to poach Lebby.

Kendal Briles

Briles has been among the first names mentioned in the social media sphere by fans. Auburn should definitely be looking at him.

Dell McGee

A long shot, but McGee is a fantastic recruiter that Auburn would love to have.

