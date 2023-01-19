Offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Baltimore Ravens part ways

Greg Roman is no longer the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator after he and the team parted ways on Thursday.

“Greg has led the development and success of a record-setting offense in Baltimore for several seasons,” coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “We are grateful for Greg’s great work and abilities, and we wish him and his wonderful family the utmost happiness going forward.”

Roman also released a statement via his agency that he is stepping away to pursue other opportunities.

"After visiting with Coach Harbaugh and after huddling with my family, I have decided that now is the right time to move on from the Ravens so that I can explore new challenges and opportunities," Roman said in a statement through Athletes First.

Statement from Head Coach John Harbaugh on Greg Roman. pic.twitter.com/itERSCJP81 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 19, 2023

Roman had been Baltimore’s offensive coordinator since 2019 and helped guide one of the most successful offenses in the NFL.

Under Roman, the Ravens routinely had one of the NFL’s top rushing offenses. In 2019, they rushed for an NFL record 3,296 rushing yards. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was awarded NFL MVP and Roman was named AP Assistant Coach of the Year. From 2020-2021, Baltimore gained at least 100 rushing yards in 43 consecutive games, tying an NFL record.

This season, though, the Ravens offense was hampered by injuries. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman sustained a season-ending foot injury, running back J.K. Dobbins appeared in only eight games due to a knee injury and Jackson missed the latter part of the season because of a knee injury.

Despite the injuries, the Ravens (10-7) earned a wild-card berth in this year’s playoffs but were knocked out in the first found by the Cincinnati Bengals.

In Roman’s final season in Baltimore as offensive coordinator, the Ravens finished with the NFL’s 16th ranked offense and second ranked rushing attack. But Baltimore had the league’s 28th ranked passing offense.

The Ravens' next offensive coordinator will be tasked with upgrading the team's passing attack while also taking full advantage of Jackson's unique dual-threat skillset.

