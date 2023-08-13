Offensive concepts used by the Seahawks in preseason Week 1 win

Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron used a plethora of offensive concepts in the Seattle’s Week 1 preseason win. Fans saw the deployment of rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba from Ohio State relatively early. Smith’s usage in the slot position may be a point of emphasis for what should be a balanced Seahawks offensive attack moving forward. Meanwhile, rookie running back Zach Charbonnet (UCLA) relished his few touches on the ground as well, attacking both the C & B gaps in power schemes.

With this, there were two noticeable concepts in the passing game that worked well on Thursday night against the Vikings.

1. PA Boot concepts: single-back formation

On wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s first reception of the game, he was featured in a play-action misdirection flat route that was designed to beguile the defense and get him into open space.

Offensive-coordinator Shane Waldron is likely to use the PA boot with Smith-Njigba working out of the slot position to the boundary side of the field. As the pre-season continues, we’ll reference all-22 coaches film from NFL+ to illustrate and grant you a synopsis on this concept that we may see used used frequently.

2. Quick Slants pass concept: Shotgun formation

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

If and when quarterback Geno Smith sees opposing defenses playing man coverage a the pre-snap, he may opt to hot route quick slants for his wide receivers.

This past Thursday, quarterback Drew Lock connected with Smith Njigba on a few quick-slant throws across the middle of the field when the Minnesota Vikings defense played off the line of scrimmage. This strategy will play to the quickness of Smith-Njigba and wide receiver Tyler Lockett in the passing game to attack the opposing nickelback or potentially outside linebackers.

(Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

