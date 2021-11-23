Offensive coaches with ties to Josh Heupel that would be ideal at Tennessee

Josh Heupel has guided Tennessee to bowl eligibility with one game remaining during the regular season in his first year as the Vols’ head coach.

Heupel has assembled a staff with a mixture of coaches that have been around him for some time and up and coming assistants. His staff features individuals that could eventually face opportunities to further their careers.

In an ever changing college football business and landscape, assistant and support staff personnel can be in position to move into head coaching, coordinator and assistant roles at any level of collegiate football as schools look to form staffs.

If any Tennessee assistants or support staff personnel were to land promotions for their careers elsewhere following the 2021 season, Vols Wire highlights offensive coaches that have ties to Heupel and his staff, and who would be ideal fits within UT’s program.

Individuals that are already within Tennessee’s program include offensive support staff personnel, Alec Abeln, Alex Fagan, Charlie High, Tyler Hudanick, Matt Merritt, Mitch Militello, Kelsey Pope and Jack Taylor.

Below are coaches with prior experience with Heupel and his staff that are not currently at Tennessee.

Walt Bell

Sep 4, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Massachusetts Minutemen head coach Walt Bell looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Bell, from Dickson, Tennessee, played at Middle Tennessee State from 2003-06.

The Tennessee native launched his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 2007 at Louisiana–Lafayette during the spring. He joined Memphis’ staff in the fall of 2007 as a graduate assistant, a position he held through 2008 before becoming a quality control coach at Oklahoma State (2009).

Bell earned his first position coaching opportunity at Southern Miss in 2011, overseeing wide receivers. The opportunity came after serving as a graduate assistant with the Golden Eagles in 2010.

He was tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at North Carolina (2012-13) before becoming an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas State from 2014-15. At Arkansas State, Bell was co-offensive coordinator with current Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee. Elarbee also served as a graduate assistant (2003-04) and tight ends coach (2005) at Middle Tennessee State when Bell played wide receiver.

Bell became an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the Power Five level with Maryland (2016-17) and Florida State (2018) before serving as head coach at UMass (2019-21).

Jon Cooper

Joey Halzle, right, and Jon Cooper of Oklahoma walk off the field after their loss in the college football game against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, Nov. 17, 2007. Texas Tech won 34-27. (AP Photo/The Daily Oklahoman, Bryan Terry)

Cooper played on the offensive line at Oklahoma from 2005-08 when Heupel served as the Sooners’ quarterbacks coach.

When Heupel was elevated to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma from 2010-14, Cooper served as graduate assistant from 2013-14. Cooper followed Heupel to Utah State as a graduate assistant (2015), offensive analyst at Missouri (2016-17) and tight ends coach at UCF (2018-19).

After one season as Arkansas’ tight ends coach in 2020, Cooper is serving as offensive line coach at Western Carolina.

Tre Lamb

Tennessee Tech running back Jocques Crawford (1) looks for the ball from quarterback Tre Lamb, center, as TCU defensman Kelly Griffin, right, breaks up the play during the first half of a NCAA football game in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2010. (AP Photo/Mike Fuentes)

Lamb was hired as Gardner–Webb’s head coach in Dec. 2019.

Lamb came to Gardner–Webb from Tennessee Tech as offensive coordinator from 2018-19. In 2019, Kelsey Pope served as Lamb’s wide receivers coach at Tennessee Tech.

Lamb hired Pope to serve as his passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Gardner-Webb. Pope departed Gardner-Webb as Heupel hired him as an offensive analyst at Tennessee.

Lamb served as quarterbacks coach at Mercer from 2014-17 and in the same capacity at Tennessee Tech in 2013. He played quarterback at Tennessee Tech from 2008-12 for head coach Watson Brown.

Phil Loadholt

Oct. 13, 2007; Norman, OK; Oklahoma Sooners offensive tackle Phil Loadholt (79) drops into pass protection against the Missouri Tigers at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners beat the Tigers 41-31. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Loadholt is serving as an offensive analyst at Ole Miss.

The Honolulu, Hawaii native played offensive tackle at Oklahoma for Heupel from 2007-08 after transferring from Garden City Community College. He was a second round NFL draft selection in 2009.

Jake Thornton

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Thornton is in his first season as Ole Miss’ offensive line coach. He came to Ole Miss after serving as running game coordinator and offensive line coach at Gardner Webb (2020) and Tennessee Tech (2018-19) under Lamb and alongside Pope.

Anthony Tucker

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tucker is in his first season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Utah State. He coached under Heupel as co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach last season, passing game coordinator and running backs coach in 2019, and running backs coach during the 2018 campaign at UCF.

Tucker served as running backs coach at Maryland from 2016-17 under Bell. He also served as running backs and wide receivers coach at Arkansas State from 2013-15 under Bell and Elarbee.

Luke Wells

Oct 5, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; A Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet is seen in the end zone before a game agains the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Wells has served as tight ends and inside receivers coach at Texas Tech since 2019.

He served as co-offensive coordinator, tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator alongside Heupel at Utah State in 2015. Wells was also alongside Heupel at Oklahoma as a student assistant from 1999-2000 when the Tennessee head coach guided the Sooners to a BCS national championship as a starting quarterback.

Matt Wells

Sep 11, 2015; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah State Aggies head coach Matt Wells during the second half against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah won 24-14. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Wells served as Texas Tech’s head coach from 2019-21 and in the same capacity at Utah State between 2013-18. Heupel served as Wells’ co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2015 at Utah State.

