How offenses learned to attack the NFL’s two-deep trends in Week 1

One of the more popular thematic elements to the 2020 NFL season was the idea of defenses using two-high safety looks. After Vic Fangio and others used those structures to slow down the Los Angeles Rams back in 2018, more and more teams started incorporating those elements into their play-calling. It set in motion a series of events that saw one of Fangio’s coaches, Brandon Staley, make his way to Los Angeles to coach with Sean McVay, as the offensive-minded head coach looked for a way to retort.

We saw some of those retorts here in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Now, the ideas of how to beat Cover-2 or other coverages in the two-high family are not necessarily new. After all, the coverage was not invented in the past few years. A wonderful book, one I refer to often, is titled “Attacking Coverages With the Passing Game” by Steve Axman. You can order it on Amazon today, there is even a Kindle edition, and if you’re reading this piece, chances are it is something that might interest you.

In that book, written back in 2007, Axman walks readers through concepts to attack two-high coverages, one of which will be featured prominently in this piece: Ohio, or as Axman terms it “quick-game inside-receiver speed-out.”

But with more teams utilizing two-high structures, we might see more route concepts called with an eye towards beating these coverages. Here are some examples of how offenses looked to accomplish that in Week 1.

Ohio, the old standby

(Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports)

When you think of attacking Cover-2, one of the route combinations that comes to mind is the Ohio concept, or "go/flat." That two-man combination pairs a vertical route from the outside receiver with a quick route to the flat from the slot receiver. This is the route combination referenced earlier when discussing Coach Axman's book. The reason this is a design that can attack Cover-2 is two-fold. First, it puts the cornerback in a bind, as he is caught between getting depth on the vertical route and the route to the flat, which if he is playing as a hard corner in a pure Cover-2 scheme he will need to handle. With the vertical route on the outside threatening one of the Cover-2 soft spots, there is a desire to have the corner get depth to squeeze that window between him and the half-field safety, but squeeze it too much and you give the QB an easy throw to the flat. As Coach Axman described it:

If the cornerback runs with the fade route, the quarterback quickly throws low to the inside receiver's speed-out route. If the cornerback stays squatted waiting on the [inside] speed-out route, the throw is made over the cornerback's head in the hole to the fade route.

This is why we are seeing so many variations of Cover-2 that try and trap the flat route, with the cornerback reading the slot receiver and if he releases to the flat, the corner peels off the outside receiver and "traps" the slot receiver. Including a nasty coverage termed 5-Cougar in the Nick Saban family where the cornerback executes a man-coverage turn, putting his back to the quarterback as he runs with the vertical. But the CB is reading over his shoulder to the inside receiver, and if he breaks to the flat, the cornerback peels off and jumps it. As a quarterback, when you see that CB turn his back to you, you probably do not anticipate him then peeling off to trap the flat route... This little cat-and-mouse game played out a few times on Sunday. We saw Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals run this design against a two-high structure. On this play Murray baits the cornerback to show his hand by flashing the ball, and once the quarterback sees the CB dive down on the flat route, he resets and hits A.J. Green on the vertical route along the boundary: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/09/MurrayHoleShot.mp4">[/video] Once the CB dives downhill on the flat route, Murray has enough of a window -- and enough of an arm -- to reset and hit Green on the hole shot. A similar situation played out in Foxborough, where rookie quarterback Mac Jones flashed the football to get the cornerback to commit downhill, before resetting and hitting Nelson Agholor on the go route along the outside: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/09/MacJonesHoleShot.mp4">[/video] As with the previous example, once Jones flashes the football the cornerback peels off Agholor's vertical release and looks to trap the flat route. Jones, seeing this, resets and throws the vertical to the outside, giving his receiver a chance to shield the football away from the safety rotating over to the boundary and complete the play. Of course, if you are Justin Herbert you throw this design from the opposite hashmark to the sideline with absolutely zero hesitation, because you are an alien put on Earth to do those kinds of things: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/09/HerbertHoleShot.mp4">[/video] Yeah, that's a freakish read and throw.

Going full-field

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

We've looked at a half-field concept teams used to attack two-high coverages, and a standard, familiar one at that. Let's be honest, if Wesleyan University was trusting me to run something back in the late 90s, it's a Day One installation for NFL teams. Strike that, it's probably something installed in OTAs. But I digress. Let's now go full-field. Shane Waldron is the new offensive coordinator in Seattle, after spending time under Sean McVay in Los Angeles with the Rams, first as passing game coordinator and later as quarterbacks coach. On Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, Waldron was likely expecting a good amount of two-high schemes, as the Colts have been a heavy Cover-2 team in recent years. One of the designs that Waldron called was perfect to attack a two-high coverage. On this touchdown from Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett, Lockett runs a post route from one side of the field, while D.K. Metcalf runs a deep corner route from the other: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/09/WilsonLockett2.mp4">[/video] As luck would have it, the Seahawks are in Cover-6 (Quarter/Quarter/Half) on this play, and that could be the ideal coverage to run this design against. The quarters side of the field is over Metcalf, and with the speedy deep threat releasing vertically on the corner route, the safety has to respect the threat and opens his hips to Metcalf. But now, on the other side of the field, you have Lockett running a post route at a half-field safety. The quarters safety, once he sees Metcalf break to the outside and confirms that the cornerback is in place to handle that route, peels back to try and help towards the middle of the field. But by then, it is too late. The half-field safety is put in a bind by Lockett's route, and quarters safety had to respect Metcalf's vertical release, and Lockett is on his way to his second touchdown of the game. A similar play unfolded Sunday night in Los Angeles where Waldron's former team was taking on the Chicago Bears. In a bit of football coming full circle, McVay looked to some concepts to attack two-high structures against Vic Fangio, one of the NFL defensive minds that started using these coverages in part to slow down McVay's offense back in 2018. That led to McVay hiring one of Fangio's coaches, Brandon Staley, and helped spur a massive amount of football content over the past two seasons. So, in a sense, Vic Fangio helped feed my family last year, and for that, he has my eternal thanks. On this play, which touched off an almost-legendary debate on Football Twitter, Cooper Kupp runs the post route from the right side of the formation, while Van Jefferson runs a deep curl from the left side. As with the previous example, the Bears run Cover-6 (Quarter/Quarter/Half). The curl route occupies the two quarters defenders, both the cornerback and the safety. Once more, you have a post route targeting a half-field safety to the other side of the formation. But Fangio does have a trick up his sleeve, which is slot defender Marqui Christian carrying the vertical release from Kupp. The problem is two-fold for the Bears. First, Christian is in trail technique, on the back hip of Kupp. So even if he matches the receiver stride-for-stride, Matthew Stafford still can throw this over the top. But then there is this: Robert Woods, who starts the play alongside Kupp on the outside, also pushes vertically to about 15 yards downfield, before peeling off on a deep curl. The half-field safety now has a post and a curl aiming for him, and with Christian matching the post, he has to buy the curl route. But with the backside safety occupied by the other curl route, the one from Jefferson, the Bears are in trouble: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/09/StaffordPost.mp4">[/video] The brilliant Chris Vasseur, who is on Twitter @CoachVass and is a must-follow, broke this down after the game thanks to the "dots" from NFL's Next Gen Stats: https://twitter.com/CoachVass/status/1437433594939576325 As Vasseur said in the follow-up comments, the Bears were put in a bind by the design, and there are ways to deal with this, but it is tough to do in the moment. Perhaps the best thing you can do is defend this the way Chicago did -- or maybe a bit better from the trail technique defender -- and force Stafford to make a perfect throw: https://twitter.com/CoachVass/status/1437565054862364672 Which, on this play, Stafford did. So, now we can wonder how defenses will respond to these looks, and the circle of football life will roll on. Thanks again Coach Fangio for helping feed my family last year. Appreciate it.

