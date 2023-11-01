Which offense will shine in LSU vs. Alabama showdown?

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Pam Maldonado preview LSU versus Alabama this Saturday and discuss the keys to the Tigers trying to defeat the Crimson Tide in back-to-back seasons.

JASON FITZ: I'm Jason Fitz, hanging out with Pam Maldonado. And the big match-up of the weekend, LSU, Bama. Pam, I was excited to talk to you about this because you've been high on Bama this year, but you've also been high on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. So what are you looking for?

PAMELA MALDONADO: So to say that this game, I'm excited, is just a huge understatement. I absolutely love Jayden Daniels as a quarterback. I love Alabama, what they've done this season. But Crimson Tide is now facing the number one offense in the country. So the big question becomes, is Alabama's offense equipped to hang in a shootout? And I got to go with yes, just because of what I've seen from Jalen Milroe. He is right there in step with quarterback Jayden Daniels.

This comes down to who has a greater chance of exploiting the opponent's secondary. And again, I got to go with Milroe with the deep ball. Third in completion percentage, second in YPA. Now, one data point that needs more focus is that LSU's wide receivers, as great as Daniels has been, LSU wide receivers, top 50 for the most dropped passes. That is not a good number when you are facing the number three defense, which comes down to which team can close out the game. Bama's defense, ninth in points allowed in the second half.

And we saw just how strong Alabama can be, shutting down Tennessee two weeks ago. LSU's offense, third in points scored in the fourth quarter. Daniels is an absolute baller. He is a gamer. This is strength versus strength. He can have a great game. Alabama will have the better game when it matters most. Roll tide, baby.

JASON FITZ: OK, so I'm a little torn on this one, because a lot of what you said makes a ton of sense to me. We are valuing Alabama's defense, which hasn't played an offense with a quarterback, I think, as explosive is what we're about to see. Tennessee is not who they were in the past. We talked about that coming in. So-- to that game. So I feel like Daniels has the opportunity to put up some numbers here.

In doing so, the question is, what does it do to the best part of Alabama's offense? Because if we start to get into a match for match here, Alabama's offense thrives in part because it's balanced, right? If they lose that balance, I become a little bit concerned about what we look for. This feels like an offensive explosion, and if I'm going offensive explosion, I am going to lean with the quarterback that I think is the better quarterback in the match-up. That's Daniels.

For me, this is finally the week where we can stick a fork in it. We can say Bama's done. The tide roll on down, the college football playoff rankings. LSU gets the big upset, and then starts singing what might have been throughout the course of the year, because LSU, by the end of this year, is going to have some big wins on their resume. I think this is a statement win for LSU. So we-- look, just like the college football playoff committee, we don't always agree on everything, but we can agree, this is going to be a spectacular match-up.