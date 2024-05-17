Offense rolls, Sooners open series with two wins over Cincy

May 16—Oklahoma started the second game of its doubleheader the same way it ended the first game as it extended its winning streak to eight.

On the final weekend of the regular season, the Sooners were tied, 2-2, after five innings in the opener on the road against Cincinnati. Starter Braden Davis had only allowed one hit over that span.

The Bearcats drew two walks in the third inning to get their first run on a sacrifice fly ball and hit a home run.

Anthony Mackenzie also homered, but the Sooners' offense only had four hits.

That changed in the sixth inning. Leadoff hitter Easton Carmichael hit a ball into center field and he made it all the way to third base. That seemed to ignite the Sooners as they went on to score 12 runs over the next two innings on nine hits.

Davis pitched six innings and allowed just two hits and three earned runs with eight strikeouts and two walks.

After closing out a 14-6 win, the Sooners followed that up with seven runs in the first inning of the second game on Thursday.

John Spikerman showed off his athleticism on the first at-bat of the game, beating out the throw on an infield single to second base. Then, Jaxon Willits laid down a bunt and a poor throw to first base to allow another runner on base.

The Sooners went on to load up the bases with one out and scored six more runs before the Bearcats got the third out.

Jason Walk hit an RBI single, Rocco Garza-Gongora brought in two runs with a double down the left foul line and Spikerman went back to the plate to score Garza-Gongora on a single into right field.

The Bearcats responded with runs in the bottom of the first, second and third innings, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

The Sooners held on for a 12-8 win to secure their seventh conference series win.

The series finale will be on Friday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

The Sooners' offense came away with 29 hits on Thursday with seven extra-base hits. They had 16 in the opener including triples by Spikerman and Carmichael.

Carmichael went 4-5 at the plate in that game and was a home run shy of hitting the cycle. He got another in the second game, a double in the sixth inning.

