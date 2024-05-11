Offense rolls, Gaskin deals in East Webster's Game 1 win

MOOREVILLE – East Webster hit the ball hard all night. Meanwhile, the pitching was able to get the big outs.

Both added up to an 11-5 Wolverine win on Friday in Game 1 of their Class 3A North finals series against Mooreville. Game 2 will be Saturday at 7 p.m. in Cumberland.

“We’ve really been swinging it well,” East Webster coach Blake Hutchinson said. “But hopefully we can keep it going for about three more games, but we’ve got to get the one tomorrow.”

The Wolverines’ offense gave them a 10-1 lead midway through the fifth, but the Troopers got three runs early in the bottom half. After starting pitcher Cade Morrow hit his second batter of the frame to load the bases with one out, Hutchinson called on Jordan Gaskin for relief.

Gaskin allowed a one-run single by Mason McMillin to start, but he rebounded with a strikeout of Wyatt McDaniels and by getting Brody Thompson to ground out.

The sophomore went on to pitch the final 2 2/3 innings of the game, allowing just two hits while walking one and striking out three.

“My changeup was really going for me. I could locate the curveball. I didn't really have to throw a lot of fastballs,” Gaskin said. “They're a good hitting team. They're a very good fastball-hitting team. So you’ve just gotta keep them down.”

Briceton Johnson got East Webster on the board with a double in the top of the first. Kouper Shook added on with a solo home run in the second. An infield single by Shook and a fielder’s choice made it 4-0 in the top of the third.

Mason Gillentine got Mooreville on the board with a single, but the Wolverines used a six-run top of the fifth to make it a nine-run game.

“We were probably a swing away there in the fifth from really making this interesting,” Mooreville coach Derek Thompson said. “I thought the guys fought. We just made too many mistakes.”

Mooreville made two errors in the field. At the plate, the Troopers left 12 runners on base and struck out seven times.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Three bases-loaded walks, a wild pitch and an error on a groundball allowed the Wolverines to take a 10-1 lead in the top of the fifth.

Big Stat: East Webster is averaging 12.3 runs per game in the playoffs.

Coach Speak: “I’m extremely proud of Jordan Gaskin. He was starting games for us early in the year, and he hasn’t gotten to pitch as much recently. I’m just extremely proud of him for staying locked in and being ready to come in and put out the fire there.” – Hutchinson