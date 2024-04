TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Crimson Tide returned to the gridiron on Saturday afternoon for their annual A-Day game.

This provides fans with their first look at Head Coach Kalen DeBoer’s team before the strap up the helmets in the fall.

WDHN’s Tyler White was in Tuscaloosa and has more on the action.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.