Offense: Predicting how likely each Michigan single-season record may get broken in 2023

The last single-season record to be broken by the Michigan offense was back in 2021 when Hassan Haskins rushed for 20 touchdowns. Haskins had a memorable year for the Wolverines in 2021, but what Michigan fans will mostly remember is his five rushing scores against rival Ohio State.

The Wolverines return the majority of their offense for the upcoming 2023 season. Michigan gets back both of its star running backs, the star quarterback, and a ton of playmakers at receiver and tight end. With the return of so many talented players, there is a chance single-season records could be shattered in 2023.

I’m going to predict the chances each offensive record is broken this season and which player has the best chance of breaking the record.

Completions

Record holder: Jon Navarre (2003) 270

Who can break it in 2023: J.J. McCarthy

Chance of it happening: 2/10

My take: Since Jim Harbaugh became head coach at Michigan, the closest this record has been broken was back in his first season with the Wolverines in 2015. Jake Rudock completed 249 passes.

Last season, J.J. McCarthy only attempted 322 total passes for the season — not much more than Navarre’s completion record. The Wolverines will more than likely run the ball a ton again, especially with the early season schedule. It’s hard to imagine McCarthy throws the ball enough to even have a chance at this.

Passing yards

Record holder: Jon Navarre (2003) 3,331

Who can break it in 2023: J.J. McCarthy

Chance of it happening:8/10

My take: I think this is one of the more likely records to be broken in 2023. Harbaugh has had just two quarterbacks (Shea Patterson and Jake Rudock) break 3,000 yards in a single season. But this record is not high at all, especially in today’s college football landscape.

While I don’t think McCarthy will throw the ball enough to break the completion record, I do think he will significantly improve on the deep ball this year and get enough yards to break this record. It helps that the Wolverines have a chance at three extra games to end the season to help him break it.

Passing touchdowns

Record holder: Elvis Grbac (1991) and Chad Henne (2004) 25

Who can break it in 2023: J.J. McCarthy

Chance of it happening: 7/10

My take: Again, not a high mark for a single-season record. There were 25 college quarterbacks last season that threw for 25 or more touchdowns and McCarthy wasn’t far off himself with the 22 touchdowns he threw in 2022.

Shea Patterson came close in 2019 throwing 23 touchdown passes and it feels like McCarthy will have a better grip of the offense and more continuity than what Patterson had. I would bet this record gets broken in 2023.

Rushing yards

Blake Corum

Record holder: Tim Biakabutuka (195) 1,818

Who can break it in 2023: Blake Corum

Chance of it happening: 6/10

My take: Blake Corum ran for 1,463 yards and was 355 yards shy of this record in 2022. That’s even with Corum missing the last three games of the season due to his injury. It’s hard to believe Corum wouldn’t have broken the record, especially with how well Donovan Edwards played.

However, I give this a 60% chance because of Edwards. Michigan has an embarrassment of riches at running back, and it’s hard to believe Harbaugh will run Corum like a workhorse. As long as both backs stay healthy, they both can rush for 1,000-plus yards, but I’m not sure either will run enough to break it.

Rushing touchdowns

Blake Corum

Record holder: Hassan Haskins (2021) 20

Who can break it in 2023: Blake Corum

Chance of it happening: 8/10

My take: This feels too easy to me. Corum ran for 18 scores last season, and again, he missed the final three games of the season. Donovan Edwards will definitely run the ball his fair share, but Corum should see more goalline attempts than what Edwards sees and Michigan gets into the red zone at a serious rate. I like Corum a lot here.

Receptions

Record holder: Braylon Edwards (2004) 97

Who can break it in 2023: Cornelius Johnson

Chance of it happening: 2/10

My take: Under Jim Harbaugh, Ronnie Bell was the closest to this record and it was last season catching 62 passes. This goes back to the completions record earlier, I just don’t see Michigan throwing the ball enough and the Wolverines don’t truly have an alpha dog at receiver like they had in Braylon Edwards.

Cornelius Johnson was third on the team with 32 receptions and he will be inserted as the No. 1 option in 2023, but Michigan likes to go too many players involved, so do not bet on this record becoming remotely touched.

Receiving yards

Record holder: Jeremy Gallon (2013) 1,373

Who can break it in 2023: Roman Wilson

Chance of it happening: 3/10

My take: I think Cornelius Johnson will be the No. 1 option and more of the possession receiver like Ronnie Bell. But I look at Roman Wilson as the speedster and the deep ball threat for J.J. McCarthy. Wilson averaged over 15 yards per reception in 2022, as did Johnson, but it seemed early on Wilson was McCarthy’s deep ball connection.

However, Harbaugh has not had anyone catch for over 1,000 yards since he took over in 2015. Again, don’t bet on this happening.

Receiving touchdowns

Record holder: Desmond Howard (1991) 19

Who can break it in 2023: Cornelius Johnson

Chance of it happening: 1/10

My take: Michigan has not had anyone catch for more than 10 touchdowns under Jim Harbaugh in a season, the closest was Jehu Chesson with nine back in 2015.

Are you noticing a pattern when it comes to passing and receiving under Harbaugh?

There is nobody on this roster, with the current scheme, to make me believe they can come close to 20 touchdowns in a single season. Braylon Edwards was probably the last receiver Michigan had who stood a chance and he caught 15 in 2004.

