Offense much better Wednesday as Zach Wilson continues strong camp

Billy Riccette
·2 min read
In this article:
Tuesday was not a good day at all for the Jets offense. So they made up for it by having a strong day Wednesday. Sure, it was a lighter practice, but still good to go out on a high note before the first preseason game. The Jets also weren’t in pads.

Still, the Jets worked a lot of quick-game on offense Wednesday, and in turn, helped quarterback Zach Wilson and the offense have a much better day than they did on Tuesday.

Wilson got into a rhythm at the start of practice and that confidence seemed to trickle over throughout the entire practice. He started the day with five straight completions and ended the day with five straight completions in the red zone.

Wilson also had this sweet completion.

Wilson also saw much better pass protection Wednesday, one day after being sacked eight times.

Speaking of the line, Max Mitchell and Chuma Edoga continue to rotate at right tackle. Head coach Robert Saleh said the position is open. But through reps and comments, Mitchell seems like he is the guy. For now. Of course, the Jets could sign a veteran tackle (namely Duane Brown) at any point.

Jets fans definitely have to be pleased that the offense was more crisp today. Again, it was a light, non-padded practice, but the ability to work quick game and keep Wilson clean is a positive heading into Friday’s preseason opener against the Eagles.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

