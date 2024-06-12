Offense leads the way in All-County softball selections

Jun. 12—Softball season was as exciting as ever this year. Two fantastic County Clash games highlighted a year full of heart-racing contests and comebacks.

Pisgah softball made the playoffs this year — earning a first-round win before being knocked out by No. 2 Kings Mountain in the second round.

Tuscola softball had a good season, as well. The Mounties ended up just one spot out of the playoffs, coming up inches short of post-season softball.

As has become tradition, The Mountaineer has complied this year's All-County softball team highlighting the players who brought the excitement for fans all season.

Selections were determined through a combination of statistics, personal observations and coach feedback.

Outfield

The first player selected for the outfield had a powerful bat this season. Tuscola sophomore Kinzie Messer led all of Haywood County with three home runs this year. The sophomore hit .364 this season and had a team-best OPS of 1.079.

Messer also tied with another All-County selection for the team lead in on-base percentage with a .488 — reaching nearly every other at-bat. Messer excelled at putting the ball in play, only striking out five times in 82 plate appearances.

Joining Messer in the outfield is Pisgah junior Savannah Dickerson. The junior hit a solid .354 this season while adding two home runs to her ledger. Dickerson was one of just five players to eclipse the 20 runs scored milestone this season — crossing the plate 21 times.

Dickerson also drove in 13 runs over the course of the season.

Rounding out the outfield trio is Tuscola senior Karsen Cherry. The senior finished the season with a .273 average. Cherry excelled at drawing walks — earning seven free bags to bring her on-base percentage up to .375.

The senior drove in nine runs while scoring nine of her own. She also recorded three doubles.

Infield

Starting the infield out at first base is Tuscola sophomore Madisyn Brooks. The sophomore had a team-leading .381 batting average this season. Brooks scored 21 runs this season while driving in 18 more. She also had 12 doubles and a home run on her tally this season.

Brooks was one of two Mounties to finish with an OPS over one, finishing with a 1.077.

Moving around the diamond, second base is held by Tuscola freshman Alexis Markos. Despite being the only freshman to make the All-County team, Markos's impact was much bigger than the typical first-year player.

The freshman finished the year with a .379 batting average but jumped her on-base percentage up to .488 by drawing 14 walks. Markos scored 22 runs this season while driving in six more. The freshman led the county in stolen bases with 15. On defense, Markos was a part of four double plays — the most in Haywood County.

At shortstop is Tuscola junior Kenzie Cook, who hit .293 with an on-base percentage of .438. Cook scored 13 runs and drove 11 more in with her bat. Cook also seemed to be a ball magnet this season, being hit five times — tied for the most in the county.

On top of getting hit five times, Cook drew an additional ten walks the traditional way — a big reason her on-base percentage jumped more than 100 points over her batting average.

At third base is Pisgah senior Tannon Sorrells. The senior hit .292 this season, but had an OPS of .808. Sorrells drew six free passes — helping boost her on-base percentage. She also grabbed five extra-base hits — including one home run.

Sorrells scored 12 runs and drove seven more in. The senior did all of this while missing some time this year — only playing 17 of 21 games.

Specialty players

In the circle is Pisgah junior Sadie Messer, who dominated every time her number was called. Messer pitched 102.1 innings this season while allowing an ERA of just 2.94, both of which were county bests. Messer also led the county in strikeouts with 133.

Messer held opponents to just a .252 batting average while allowing less than 1.5 walks and hits per inning she pitched.

Behind the plate is Pisgah sophomore Addie Foust. The catcher hit .394 with an on-base percentage of .463. Add in 10 doubles, 24 RBIs and eight runs scored and it is clear to see how the second-year player earned a spot on the team.

For any catcher, what they do behind the plate is just as important as what they do in the batter's box and Foust excelled on defense. This year, the sophomore had a fielding percentage of .954, the highest for any Pisgah player this season.

The designated hitter spot goes to Pisgah junior Rylee Campbell. This season, the junior hit .361. She also grabbed plenty of free bases — getting to walk down the first base line on 12 occasions. That raised her on-base percentage up to .466.

Campbell grabbed seven extra-base hits — three doubles and four triples while scoring 19 runs and driving in seven more.