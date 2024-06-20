Offense erupts as Mitchell White 13U teeners sweep doubleheader with Sioux Falls Post 15

Jun. 20—MITCHELL — Offense was in ample supply for the Mitchell White 13-and-under teeners baseball squad on Wednesday.

Behind a lineup that produced 32 runs across seven innings worth of at-bats, Mitchell White cruised to a doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls Post 15, winning 18-3 in three innings and 14-10 in five innings.

A big outing from Oliver Raml led the way for Mitchell White in Game 1, as he finished with three hits and three runs batted in at the plate and struck out seven batters while earning the win on the mound.

Karsten Herges drove in two runs and scored twice, one of six Mitchell White players to score multiple times. Blake Rehorst and Bryson Schlimgen paced the team by scoring three runs each. Michael Gomez, Noah Bennett, Cash Evers and Owen Borgan all had one RBI.

In Game 2, Mitchell White did all of its offensive damage in a 14-run second frame, chipping away with eight singles, five walks and one error. Mason DeGeest provided an RBI double for the lone extra-base hit of the rally.

Borgan picked up two hits and three RBIs, with Matthew Peterson adding two hits and two RBIs. Raml, Jordon Ebert, Paxton Peper and Hayden Retterath each came around to score twice. Borgan, Evers and DeGeest split duties on the mound insecuring the win.

Mitchel White (16-4) is on the road at Brandon Valley on Tuesday, June 25, in its next action.