Offense, defense propel Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech football over Diman

NEW BEDFORD — Justin Cruz wasn't in cliché mode after Thursday's Thanksgiving Day win over Diman Regional.

The Greater New Bedford Regional coach was just spot-on when he threw the “total team effort” blanket over these 48 minutes of football.

On a late morning where they rushed for an even 300 yards and came up with a huge defensive stand in the first quarter, the Bears maintained their hold on the Directors Cup by defeating Diman, 27-8, at GNB's Jeffrey Riley Stadium.

GNB (6-5 final record) was methodical, though certainly not not boring, in handing the Bengals (4-7 final record) this loss. They led 7-0 at halftime and 14-0 after three quarters. All of those 300 yards gained belonged to the rushing game, and three individual Bears rushed for 72 to 74 yards, with another Bear coming in at 58.

Greater New Bedford led 27-0 and had limited Diman to 119 yards of offense before the Bengals struck late with a quick 63-yard drive that culminated in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Sam Perry to Kaidyn Dias with 1:33 remaining.

“We just had to play fundamental football for four quarters,” Cruz said, “and I think we did that. You spend all year working week after week and it all kind of comes together on Thanksgiving. … It was a total team effort. They got it done.”

GNB scored from long range, from short range, and on special teams.

Senior quarterback Jhaden Reis scored the game's first touchdown on a 1-yard rush. Aydyn Santos had a 33-yard touchdown and junior Harrison Cabral a 33-yarder. GNB opened a 21-0 lead early in the fourth quarter when senior defensive end Kiegan Anaceto, moments after recording s third-down sack, blocked a Diman punt and junior Nasir Cox returned it six yards for the TD.

The highlight of Diman's effort, and a source of frustration, was its game-opening drive from its own 47 to first-and-goal at the Bear 3 after a 19-yard Perry pass to James McKenzie.

A flubbed shotgun exchange/fumble recovery was immediately followed by a 10-yard sack and then a third-down end zone interception by Cabral.

With 16 seconds left in the second quarter, a Perry 23-yard TD scramble was wiped out by a holding penalty.

“We got down in the red zone a couple of times,” Diman head coach Luke Bahry said. “If we had executed better down there, it would have been 14-7 us in the first half. So we'e got to capitalize on those situations. We had good number on a lot of the stuff we were calling. We didn't execute well enogh. We didn't block well enough.

“And then big plays on specials. We can't allow a blocked punt in our own territory. That's just a killer. It flipped the game. So, execution and those big plays.”

GROUND GAME

For Greater New Bedford, junior Aliaz Colon rushed 9 times for 74 yards; Cabral gained 72 on 7 carries; and Santos got 71 yards on just three lugs (33, 13, and 25 yards). Reis added 58 yards on 11 carries. GNB averaged 8.8 yards per rush.

PASS RUSH

GNB did not give Perry a whole lot of time to throw, even on Diman's trademark quick-hitting and short-crossing passing game. They sacked him three times for 27 yards and several other times were getting to him as he delivered.

PERRY STILL PRODUCTIVE

Diman's 6-foot, 180-pound junior quarterback still threw 15-for-22 for 156 yards and two interceptions. His negated touchdown run came on a scramble. “That was a killer,” Bahry said. “Down in the red zone and we get a holding call. It was kid of bizarre. He (referee) threw it late. Yeh, those are killers.”

QUICK PICKS

GNB junior Tyler Vasconcellos made a interception to end Diman's first drive of the second half. Eight plays later, Diman sophomore Benjamin Nientimp intercepted a Reis bomb in the end zone.

NOTES

Dias (49 yards), a senior, caught a 43-yard bomb two plays before his touchdown, on a hard slant from the left. … On a fake kick, Diman scored the two-point conversion on a toss from sophomore Logan Uon to sophomore Kyran Aguiar. … GNB senior Connor McManus made the first of his four PAT attempts. … On the third play of GNB's first possession (which culminated in the Reis TD), senior offensive linemen Isander Algarin made a huge fumble recovery at his own 39 after it appeared Diman was going to claim the loose ball. … Reis threw only two passes, the pick and an incompletion.

