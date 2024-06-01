Offense comes to life as Mets beat Diamondbacks, 10-9, for consecutive wins

The Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-9 to win consecutive games for the first time since May 6-7, when they earned their 4-3 and 7-5 victories at the St. Louis Cardinals.

Four takeaways from Friday's game

1. Jordan Montgomery, whom the Mets and Yankees were linked to throughout free agency this past offseason before he signed his 2024 deal with Arizona for $25 million, clearly wasn't worth whatever the asking price was. The Mets got a firsthand experience of Montgomery's shaky season, tagging the southpaw for eight runs (six earned) on nine hits in four innings.

While Montgomery (3-3, 5.48 ERA) closes an uneven May, Luis Severino ended the month on a high note. Severino (3-2, 3.52 ERA) bounced back from allowing three first-inning runs, ultimately scattering five (four earned) on six hits (one homer) while striking out four and walking one in 5.1 IP.

2. Despite Severino's slow start, the Mets came out swinging to tie and take the lead. Starling Marte's bases-clearing triple with one out in the first inning gave the Mets a clean slate at 3-3, and Mark Vientos' RBI single on the ensuing plate appearance granted the 4-3 edge. For a team that entered 10 games under the .500 mark and in an obvious slide, the Mets didn't roll over after getting punched. The momentum spilled into the rest of the game as the Mets totaled 14 hits, including seven extra-base knocks.

3. Francisco Lindor, who called the Mets' players-only meeting earlier this week, is letting his actions speak louder than words. He followed a four-hit night in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks with a 2-for-4 Friday, including a second-inning double off the top of the right-center wall that scored Tomas Nido and pushed the Mets' lead to 5-3.

The Mets need their leaders to step up. They're getting it right now from Lindor, who's on a 10-game hitting streak.

4. Does Vientos have staying power at third base? After the Mets optioned Brett Baty to Triple-A Syracuse, Vientos made his latest case. He followed a 1-for-4 Thursday with Friday's 3-for-5 showing, building off the aforementioned knock by adding a second RBI single -- this time in the fourth inning and widening the Mets' lead to 8-4.

In limited action this season -- 15 games, to be exact -- Vientos is slashing .327/.377/.592 with three home runs and eight RBI. It'll be interesting to see where he takes his game from here.

Who's the MVP?

Marte, whose 2-for-4 night included a fourth RBI -- on an RBI single in the fourth inning, extending the Mets' lead to 7-4 right before Vientos' aforementioned knock. Marte brought the Mets back to life and didn't stop there, playing a part in creating some much-needed distance -- the Diamondbacks scored four ninth-inning runs, including back-to-back homers with two outs, before falling short.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets and Diamondbacks continue their four-game series at Citi Field with Saturday's 4:10 p.m. start on SNY.

LHPs Sean Manaea (3-1, 3.16 ERA) and Blake Walston (0-0, 2.16 ERA) are set to start.