Offense breaks out, Joe Ryan solid as Twins snap losing streak with 10-0 win against Nationals

WASHINGTON — The rally sausage is back. And so is the Twins’ offense.

The Twins broke out of their collective offensive slump — for the night, at least — on Tuesday and celebrated with their favorite piece of cured meat, which was overnighted to the nation’s capital after it had accidentally been left behind when the Twins departed on their road trip.

After scoring 12 runs over the course of their past seven games — all losses — the Twins’ offense erupted in their 10-0 over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night at Nationals Park, snapping their longest losing streak since 2018.

It came after the Twins (25-23) held a players’ only meeting after getting shellacked a night before and manager Rocco Baldelli vented his frustration with his team’s lack of in-game adjustment-making.

Center fielder Byron Buxton got the Twins on the board in the second inning, hammering an opposite-field shot to right-center and letting out a big fist pump and scream as he watched the ball land.

That was one of two home runs for Buxton, who added a two-run shot in the fifth inning and then fired up his signature Buck Truck celebration as he rounded the bases.

Jose Miranda and Willi Castro also hit two-run home runs, and Carlos Santana added an RBI double and scored on a wild pitch on a night where the Twins made plenty of hard contact off starter Patrick Corbin and the Nationals’ (21-25) bullpen.

The Twins finished the day with 11 balls hit above 100 miles per hour off the bat, providing plenty of run support for Joe Ryan on a night where he was near his best. Ryan was heavily reliant on his fastball and splitter, both of which he threw with increased velocity on Tuesday.

The starter went seven innings, matching a season high, and gave up just three hits. He walked a pair of batters in his final inning of work, but capped off his outing by striking out his former teammate, Joey Gallo, for the third time.

