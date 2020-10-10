Offense 49ers envisioned finally could be fully healthy vs. Dolphins

49ers could unleash full offense they envisioned Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Normally the “getting the band back together” cliché would be appropriate but for Jimmy Garoppolo and his offense, it’s really more of a debut.

On Sunday, when the 49ers face the Miami Dolphins, Kyle Shanahan might finally field the offensive grouping he envisioned the entire offseason.

Garoppolo officially has been named the starting quarterback and for the first time, Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk could all be on the active 48-man game day roster at the same time.

Mostert (knee) and Samuel (illness) are listed as questionable for the game but as long as they go through the weekend without any setbacks, both likely will see the field.

It’s been a run of countless injuries for the 49ers. In Week 1, Brandon Aiyuk sat out with a hamstring injury he incurred during training camp. Deebo Samuel did not see game action until Week 4 after suffering a Jones fracture in his foot during the offseason.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Kittle missed Weeks 2 and 3 with a knee sprain and Mostert has been out since midway through the 49ers' contest with the Jets in Week 2.

After a week of practice together, Garoppolo explained it was just like riding a bike getting everyone on the same page.

“As far as being with the guys, calling plays, running plays, we got into a rhythm pretty quickly,” Garoppolo said. “It didn’t take very long. It just takes a little while to warm [the ankle] up.”

Kyle Juszczyk said the group didn’t skip a beat once finally out on the practice field together. Seeing it almost was too good to be true for the fullback.

“It’s been really cool at practice this week to look to my right, there’s George, look to my left, there’s Brandon, Deebo, Raheem and Jimmy across the way,” Juszczyk said. “That’s exactly how we envisioned it in the offseason and it’s great to finally have everybody healthy and in there together.”

Garoppolo tried to not get ahead of himself, noting the desire for the consistency they’ve lacked on the offense. With the season they’ve had, it’s not a surprise that he doesn’t want to jinx any of it.

“It’s exciting to get the group out there that you envisioned,” Garoppolo said. “Just to really stack days together. Stack days of the same group going out there, just getting the chemistry down, the communication part of it. There are just so many things that go into it. It just takes time.”

For Juszczyk, who has played in all four games thus far, having everyone finally on the field together just felt natural.

“I felt, from my perspective that they looked phenomenal.” Juszczyk said. “I thought we came out there and were hitting on all cylinders right away.”