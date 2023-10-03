Off week gave Badgers time to focus on their weaknesses before preparing for Rutgers

MADISON – After watching his team open Big Ten play with a 21-point victory at Purdue, Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell knew the next game wasn’t for another 15 days.

That allowed the staff to focus last week on the strengths and weaknesses revealed in UW's first four games of the season, give the players a break over the weekend and then begin preparing to host Rutgers on Saturday.

“It was a time for us to really focus on ourselves,” Fickell said. “I hate getting started on the following opponent – Rutgers – for 10 days. Because I think guys can get bored if you practice two or three times during the week during the bye and then you get into game week when you really want them to lock in.

“Most of the bye week (was) looking at ourselves, preparing for the next eight, nine weeks moving forward.”

The three teams chasing Wisconsin in the Big Ten West face critical divisional games Saturday

UW (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) is the only West Division team without a loss in league play and although it is early in the season, the Badgers’ division title hopes could receive a boost this weekend.

Iowa (4-1, 1-1), Minnesota (3-2, 1-1) and Purdue (2-3, 1-1) are the only teams in the division with only one loss.

The Hawkeyes lost starting quarterback Cade McNamara (knee) last week in their 26-16 victory over Michigan State. McNamara reportedly is expected to miss the rest of the season, leaving the offense in the hands of former UW reserve Deacon Hill.

The loss of McNamara, who transferred from Michigan, is a significant blow to the Hawkeyes’ title hopes. A loss Saturday against visiting Purdue would be crushing, and the Hawkeyes visit Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 14.

Minnesota hosts No. 2 Michigan (5-0, 2-0). Barring the Wolverines missing their flight to the Twin Cities, the Gophers will be 1-2 in the league and 3-3 overall by the end of Saturday.

None of the other teams in the division – Northwestern (2-3, 1-2), Illinois (2-3, 0-2) and Nebraska (2-3, 0-2) are going to challenge for the title.

Luke Fickell's team has improved in two key areas recently

“The good news is we had been poor in the first few weeks in turnovers and then all of a sudden we get a bunch of turnovers,” said Fickell, whose defense has forced a combined nine turnovers in the last two games. “And we had been poor in the first few weeks in third down offensively and obviously the last game at Purdue we were much, much better.”

The Badgers entered the Purdue game 13th in the league in third-down conversions (35.1 percent) but converted their first eight chances and 12 of 18 overall (67 percent) in the 38-17 victory over the Boilermakers.

“So, it is all part of that evolution,” Fickell said. “You are looking at where you are doing a better job and where you need to focus.

“The things we’ve emphasized, the things we’ve talked about…I think that our kids have taken that to heart and have gotten better.”

