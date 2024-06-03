Off target: Missed chances haunt United in loss to Monterey Bay

Jun. 2—Sunday could best be categorized as an opportunity missed for New Mexico United.

Despite dominating the second half and generating numerous quality chances, United came away empty-handed after a frustrating 1-0 loss to host Monterey Bay FC.

How frustrating, you ask?

Try outshooting the opponent 12-4 over the final 45 minutes, generating two penalty kicks and allowing only one shot on target — only to come up on the losing end. United missed the frame on several quality chances, had both penalty kicks turned away and conceded a goal on that lone Monterey Bay opportunity.

The result snapped NMU's three-game winning streak in USL Championship play and a five-game streak in all competitions. New Mexico (7-3-1) remained in first place in the USLC Western Conference but also remained winless in three visits to Monterey Bay.

"We should've won the game," NMU coach Eric Quill said in a postgame phone interview. "Soccer can be cruel sometimes, if you look at the statistics. We earned two penalties, created a lot of chances and the fight was there in the second half. We should've won the game."

United undoubtedly will be haunted by its two golden chances to equalize after Jesus Enriquez gave MBFC a 1-0 lead in the 64th minute. Zico Bailey's penalty try just two minutes later was smothered off the left post by Monterey Bay goalkeeper Antony Siaha.

The visitors got another penalty try in the 82nd minute, only to have Siaha bat away Mukwelle Akale's shot. It's become a chink in the armor for the Western Conference leaders, who have converted just once in five attempts from the spot this season.

"We're a young team and I think guys just haven't been in these pressure situations," Quill said. "Zico and Mukwelle are great players but PKs in training aren't the same as PKs in pressure situations. But missing those is unacceptable and these guys know that. It's something we'll address and work on until we get it right."

Failed penalties were not the only source of frustration for NMU. The visitors got off to a sluggish start over the game's first 30 minutes and were fortunate not to concede a goal on more than one occasion. Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis collided with a retreating defender in the ninth minute and later got caught venturing well outside the penalty area on a United turnover.

MBFC could not take advantage. The ball trickled just wide of the left post before Monterey Bay's Walmer Martinez could redirect it into the net on the opening chance. United defender Talen Maples then managed to block a shot at the otherwise open frame in the 21st minute.

Siaha, who made seven saves to earn his fourth clean sheet of the season, turned away hard shots by Avionne Flanagan, Greg Hurst and Jacobo Reyes late in the first half to keep things scoreless at intermission.

Monterey Bay, which had not won a USLC contest since April 20, finally broke through after an unsuccessful New Mexico set piece. Siaha grabbed Bailey's serve near the 6-yard line and quickly rolled the ball out to start a transition opportunity. Morey Doner sent a cross-field pass to Enriquez, whose shot attempt was blocked by a slding Maples. The ball bounced right back to Enriquez on the left wing and he fired the rebound into the right side of the net for a 1-0 lead.

It was the last legitimate scoring chance for MBFC, while New Mexico created numerous opportunities down the stretch. But in addition to the missed penalty kicks, Daniel Bruce, Akale and Nannan Houssou missed the frame on potential equalizers.

United finished with a 16-9 shot advantage overall (6-3 in shots on goal) and ended up with 57% of possession. NMU returns home to host Hartford Athletic on Saturday at 7 p.m.