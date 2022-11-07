Off and running: Rutgers latest track and field commit Bryce Tucker talks decision

Bryce Tucker, one of the top track athletes in New Jersey committed to Rutgers two weeks ago, giving a program that is on the up yet another formidable weapon.

A class of 2023 athlete, Tucker’s decision to join the Rutgers track and field program is a big announcement for the Scarlet Knights. Tucker is a nationally ranked sprinter and hurdler.

He will be competing in both sprints and hurdles when he arrives at Rutgers.

Last year, Tucker captured the Meet of Champions in the 400 hurdles. It was a time that, according to NJ Advanced Media, put him among the top five in the nation.

“I made the decision for Rutgers University because that school just clicked for me the moment I took my official visit,” Tucker told RutgersWire. “I have close contacts and feel comfortable with the coaching staff. The team welcomed me with open arms. I knew from then on that Rutgers was the school for me!”

The Scarlet Knights are continuing to gain momentum in the Big Ten. They are set for their fourth season under director Bobby Farrell.

“The Rutgers track program is going in the right direction and I’m excited to be joining them,” Tucker said.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire