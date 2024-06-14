'Off and running': Harbor Creek hires new football coach just two months before the season

John Angerer has been a Harbor Creek guy his entire life.

From playing for longtime football coach Dan Budziszewski to coaching and teaching at Harbor Creek for more than two decades, it doesn't get much more Harbor Creek than Angerer.

On Thursday, he became the new head football coach of the Huskies.

“When Troy (Budziszewski) was entertaining the idea of putting in for the athletic director position, I started to get my stuff together pertaining game plans, schemes, practice schedules and coaches,” Angerer said. “The board approved my entire staff and we're off and running.”

Harbor Creek had to make a quick hire this spring when athletic director Dan Budziszewski decided to retire. Troy Budziszewski had been helping his dad run events and was elevated to athletic director at the May board meeting. As a result, he gave up his position as head coach of the football team and as a coach for the track and field team.

Angerer, 46, has been a teacher at Harbor Creek for 23 years and teaches juniors and seniors. He was on the staff of both Budziszewskis throughout his career.

“I wouldn't coach anywhere else. I learned values, ethics, morals and have a legacy at Harbor Creek,” Angerer said. “I've been at Harbor Creek my entire life and when this opportunity arose I had to take it.”

One of the biggest moves Angerer made to start his career was locking down two talented coordinators. Longtime coach Tom Pyle is his offensive coordinator and first assistant coach, while Dave McQuiston is the defensive coordinator.

“I have coordinators and we will work together on developing game plans each week,” Angerer said.

Angerer is hoping to meet with the players as soon as possible to get summer workouts and lifting in place. The 2024 season is 53 days away as heat acclimatization week begins Aug. 5.

“This is surreal right now knowing the board put their trust in me,” Angerer said. “The committee I interviewed with and my administration have put trust in me to lead the program in the direction that Troy built over the past six years.”

