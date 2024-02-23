Off to the races: Delaware Park shortens meet, bundles biggest events in upcoming season

Delaware Park’s 87th season of live thoroughbred horse racing will be 10 days shorter than last year, with the track’s two biggest races bundled into a huge July weekend.

The 75-day meet will begin May 15 and run through Oct. 12. Delaware Park ran 85 live dates last year.

Live racing will be held each week on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday for most of the meet. Nine Friday cards will be included – on June 7 and 14, Aug. 2 and 9, Sept. 13, 20 and 27 and Oct. 4 and 11. Racing will be not conducted on Thursday, July 11.

First race post time will be 12:30 p.m. each day.

Idiomatic, ridden by Florent Geroux (left), edges Classy Edition - ridden by Kendrick Carmouche - at the wire to win the 2023 Delaware Handicap on July 8. Delaware Park has announced a 75-day live racing season for 2024.

The track’s premier race – the $500,000, Grade II Delaware Handicap – will be held on a Sunday (July 7) for the first time since 2009. It will be the highlight of a weekend featuring multiple stakes races.

The $300,000, Grade III Delaware Oaks, which annually draws some of the nation’s top 3-year-old fillies, will be run on Saturday, July 6. That card will also include the $150,000 Kent, $150,000 Christiana and $125,000 Alapocas Run stakes.

HIGH SCHOOL CONTROVERSY Del. state senator would pursue split of private, public school sports if NIL implemented

The Delaware Handicap, for fillies and mares ages 3 and up, will follow the next day. That card will include the $250,000 Grade III Robert G. Dick Memorial, the $175,000 Battery Park and the $125,000 Dashing Beauty stakes.

Idiomatic, trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Florent Geroux, won last year’s DelCap. It was part of a five-race winning streak that saw the filly sweep the Grade I Personal Ensign at Saratoga, the Grade I Spinster at Keeneland and the Grade I Breeders’ Cup Distaff at Santa Anita on the way to winning an Eclipse Award as the nation’s top Older Dirt Female Horse.

Winning filly Idiomatic and jockey Florent Geroux receive a blanket of flowers after earning the victory in the 2023 Delaware Handicap on July 8.

“We want to carry the positive momentum established last year into this upcoming season,” Delaware Park Chief Financial Officer Kevin DeLucia said in a press release. “The horsemen, commission and management have continued working together to ensure competitive, fair and safe racing.”

The track reported improved betting numbers in 2023. Live handle increased to $152.3 million, a 7 percent jump from the 87-day meet in 2022. Average daily handle was $1.8 million, a 9.6 percent increase from 2022.

Average starters per race was almost identical – 6.82 in 2023 compared to 6.83 in 2022.

The 32nd Owners’ Day, which features increased purses and races structured to reward owners who support the track all season, will be held Sept. 14.

One significant change is the date of the $125,000 Obeah Stakes, which in the past has served as a prep race scheduled about a month before the Delaware Handicap. It has been moved to Sept. 18 this year.

Another big race will be the $200,000 Cape Henlopen, a 1½-mile test of stamina, on Aug. 21. Next, the 2022 winner of the Cape Henlopen, has gone on to win Grade II races at Keeneland and Belmont and a Grade III at Parx – all at 1½ miles.

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on X (aka Twitter): @BradMyersTNJ

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware Park announces 75-day live thoroughbred racing meet for 2024