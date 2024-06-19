Off national finals appearance, Mitchell Tech's Holden Eisemann eager for future rodeo success

Jun. 19—MITCHELL — When Holden Eisemann first competed in rodeo, the thought of reaching a national stage didn't compute right away.

Now, he's ready for future rodeo success.

Eisemann represented the Mitchell Technical College rodeo team in the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, from June 9-15. He placed second in the overall saddle bronc standings for the Mavericks in the Great Plains Region, narrowly missing out on competing on the final day of nationals.

However, the event experience has given him the drive to reach the national stage again with the goal of advancing to the final day.

"You definitely had the best of the best competing out there in Casper," Eisemann said. "The atmosphere was like a professional rodeo. A lot of the guys and girls who competed out there are already pros, so it gave me a taste of what's to come."

Having only started to compete in rodeos five years ago, Eisemann faced a steep learning curve upon joining. Getting bruised up while learning to ride while getting down on himself led to some doubts regarding whether rodeo suited the Mobridge native.

Eventually, with experience came the confidence for Eisemann to pursue rodeo further, crediting his family and fellow bronc riders for helping him hone his skills. It was the latter aspect of receiving help and encouragement from competitors that caught Eisemann by surprise but has since become the part he appreciates more than other sports.

"Everyone's rooting for you, and you're rooting for everyone," Eisemann said.

"The bronc riders became buddies real quick, regardless of what school they're riding for," added Mavericks head coach Jimmie Nicolaus. "They were right there as soon as they got off their bronc cheering for the next guy. ... You may jump up and help your competitor in his effort to beat you."

Met with initial struggles to start the college rodeo season, Eisemann was quick to work on getting into form following the offseason. His main focus was getting the timing down and keeping his hips up in position in order to stay on the bronc for as long as possible.

In addition, he worked with Nicolaus to prepare himself mentally before each run at rodeo meets this season for the Mavericks. While the approach is easily transferable to other sports, it serves as a reminder to Eisemann not to overthink each ride during the competition.

"When you're overthinking things, you're trying to do this and that," Eisemann said. "You just have to clear your mind. (Coach Nicolaus) tells me, 'Go back to the basics. Ride like you know, and the basics will give you a really good bronc ride.'"

"There is the danger factor," Nicolaus added regarding rodeo events, "and you have to be able to step in there and say, 'My mind is clear and I know what I have to do.' Holden stepped right up and left no doubt that he was in the right place and competed well."

Eisemann is looking forward to next season and beyond, expressing his desire to continue competing in future rodeos, whether collegiately or professionally. After seeing how the pro stock acts in comparison to what he's used to in regional competitions, Eisemann is ready for what the future holds.

"It kind of gave me a taste of what's to come," Eisemann said. "Seeing a big stage like (Casper) has set me up for the next couple of years. The stock there was very well-picked, and it gave me and the others a glimpse of the future."

Eisemann's runner-up finish in the saddle bronc standings led the way for the Mitchell Tech men's team, who finished in sixth in the overall Great Plains Region points standings. The Mavericks' women's team finished in ninth.

In the bull riding, Chazz Gabe finished fourth in the event standings as the highest-finishing Mitchell Tech rider. Jesse Kline was ninth and Thane Keller finished in 11th. Cavin Olson was 12th in the tiedown roping event, Colt Dunkelberger came in 13th in steer wrestling, and Tyler Esser finished in 12th among region team roping headers.

Mid-Plains Community College (Neb.) was the men's Great Plains Region rodeo champion, while Black Hills State won the women's championship in the region.