After a year off, Mercilliott headed to Hiram for school, football

Jul. 20—Some things in life you just don't get used to.

For Devyn Mercilliott, the absence of football was one of those things.

By the time Mercilliott graduated from Saint John in the spring of 2022, he had made up his mind that football had reached its final chapter in his life.

A year later, however, Mercilliott has had a change of heart as well as plans.

This fall, he is planning to put the pads back on, playing football at Hiram College while continuing his studies in criminal justice.

Since finishing high school, where he was the featured back in the Heralds offense and at middle linebacker on defense, Mercilliott has been taking classes at Kent State Ashtabula.

But in the back of his mind, the absence of football left a void he couldn't ignore.

"There wasn't a day I didn't think about it, " Mercilliott said of the past year. "When June came around and I wasn't there two-a-days came around and I wasn't there, I felt like I was missing something.

"I've played football 14 of my 18 years of life and for it just to be gone one day was something I definitely had to get used to, and the more time went on, the more I knew I wasn't ready to be done."

Mercilliott drew interest from Hiram and a few other college programs his senior year at Saint John.

Through high school, he poured his heart into a Heralds program that won seven games and qualified for the Division VII, Region 25 playoffs in 2018 to struggling the next three years with low numbers, including playing eight-man football in 2019.

Though it was frustrating at times, it gave him incentive to continue.

"My senior year did not go how I wanted it to at all," Mercilliott. "I was angry and I thought a lot about what I could have done better, what my team could have done better. I was mad at the game, mad at myself, but I knew I didn't want my last memories of football to be filled with regret, I wanted to go at it again."

Mercilliott, who was a two-time D-VII All-Ohio choice at Saint John, spent last fall coaching for the Buckeye Youth football league. This summer, he's been on the Heralds practice field working with the guys.

Heralds coach Bob Dlwgosh has coached Mercilliott since he was in sixth grade. He said Hiram is getting a player who will be as committed as they come.

"It's very exciting ," Dlwgosh said. "Obviously our job here is to make these guys the best football players they can be, but more importantly the best men they can be.

"If we have guys that are going to play at the next level, I guess that means we're doing a little of both. Devyn is a tough, hard nosed kid," Dlwgosh said. "He's gonna be totally committed to his coaches and program."

Mercilliott will resume his studies in criminal justice with plans to attend a police academy after college. Though he's not played in nearly two years, Mercilliott said he's stayed in great shape and is more than ready to hit the field in a few weeks.

"The kid I was two years ago, that kid wasn't ready for college football," he said. "I've really gotten stronger, the numbers in the weight room have really gone up and I feel like I'm much faster also. I can't wait to get my cleats back on again."