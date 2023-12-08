Off the injury report, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson will play for the first time in nine weeks

Justin Jefferson is back.

The star Vikings receiver will return to the lineup on Sunday at the Raiders, nine weeks after suffering a hamstring injury that has caused him to miss seven games.

He was a full participant in practice all week, and he does not appear on the team's final injury report.

Jefferson's return comes at a time when the 6-6 Vikings have a good chance to make the playoffs. The chances will improve if Jefferson can play like he always has. The challenge becomes getting him the ball.

Josh Dobbs will get the start at quarterback on Sunday. If he can't deliver, it's possible that Nick Mullens will get a chance to play. During Minnesota's most recent game, coach Kevin O'Connell considered pulling Dobbs for Mullens after Dobbs threw his fourth interception of the night in a loss to the Bears.