Off injury report, Tom Brady practices again on Wednesday

I’m old enough to remember when Tom Brady was no longer practicing on Wednesdays. Brady apparently is not too old to practice on Wednesdays.

Absent from the injury report, which means his finger and shoulder injuries have healed, Brady wasn’t shown as having limited practice or even no practice at all due to rest.

An early-season Sunday Splash! report indicated that Brady would get every Wednesday off. Since then, he has worked on multiple Wednesdays.

Earlier this week, coach Todd Bowles basically said that Brady will work Wednesdays on an as-needed basis.

“It’s still early on in the season,” Bowles said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via JoeBucsFan.com. “We have some things we’re trying to get done right now. So we’re making sure that gets done before we get into all that.”

Brady’s health will be an issue throughout the season, as he plays at the age of 45 — and as he regularly takes hits from guys literally half his age and younger.

