Off injury report, Lamar Jackson says he’s “101 percent”

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lamar Jackson missed two practices last week with a back injury, but he played every snap Sunday in passing for more than 300 yards for the second time in his career.

Jackson is off the injury report this week.

After Ravens coach John Harbaugh said no NFL player is 100 percent, Jackson agreed.

I’m 101 percent,” he said, via Ryan Mink of the team website.

Despite practicing only once last week — a full practice Friday — Jackson threw for 316 yards with a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Broncos. He rushed seven times for 28 yards.

“I would have practiced last week if my back wasn’t hurting,” Jackson said. “The next day, our training staff wanted me to sit out for my back to not have any problems with me moving or anything like that.”

Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) did not practice Thursday. He played 38 offensive snaps Sunday before Andre Smith replaced him for the final 35 plays. Smith had not played since 2019.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) also remains out of practice, so Smith could start Monday night.

Safety DeShon Elliott (quad) was limited. Safety Geno Stone (thigh) did not practice, and outside linebacker Justin Houston and cornerback Jimmy Smith both got rest days.

Off injury report, Lamar Jackson says he’s “101 percent” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Lamar Jackson: League should protect all QBs, not just me

    Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after last Sunday’s win over the Broncos that he believes that opposing teams are not flagged for roughing the passer on quarterback Lamar Jackson often enough. No one has been penalized for such a hit on Jackson since December 2019 and the perceived lack of protection from officials led [more]

  • Seahawks elevate Phillip Dorsett from practice squad

    Phillip Dorsett is set to make his Seahawks debut tonight. Dorsett, the veteran wide receiver, has been elevated from the Seahawks’ practice squad to their active roster and will be eligible to play tonight against the Rams. A 2015 first-round pick of the Colts, Dorsett has good speed and playmaking ability but has never lived [more]

  • Bridgewater returns to practice four days after concussion

    Teddy Bridgewater's chances of playing at Pittsburgh this weekend improved dramatically Thursday when he returned to practice four days after suffering a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens. Bridgewater left the Broncos' 23-7 loss to the Ravens at halftime after taking a helmet to his chin from Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh.

  • Robert Quinn still can’t believe Raiders traded Khalil Mack

    Robert Quinn still can't believe that the Raiders traded Khalil Mack to the Bears.

  • Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 5

    Our second injury report of the week ahead of the #Chiefs vs. #Bills Week 5 game.

  • Jadeveon Clowney, Jedrick Wills not practicing Wednesday

    The Browns announced a list of players who won’t be taking part in Wednesday’s practice and it includes defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney will not take part in the session due to an elbow injury. He has 10 tackles, two sacks, and seven quarterback hits on the season. The Browns will also be without left [more]

  • Jets cut Jarrod Wilson

    The Jets waived defensive back Jarrod Wilson on Thursday. Wilson, 27, appeared in three games with the team, seeing action on 83 defensive snaps and 27 on special teams. He made five tackles, including one for loss. He originally signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan in 2016. Wilson played [more]

  • Joe Mixon remains out, Trae Waynes added to Thursday injury report

    Head coach Zac Taylor said earlier this week that he’d characterize running back Joe Mixon as more day-to-day than week-to-week with an ankle injury. But Thursday was not the day Mixon returned to the practice field. The running back was listed as a non-participant on the Bengals’ injury report, the same designation he had on [more]

  • Jaylon Smith officially signs with Packers

    How is this for a landing spot?

  • Padres fire Jayce Tingler after second-half collapse

    Jayce Tingler posted a 116-106 record in two seasons with the Padres.

  • NFL London series: We've never sent our best

    The NFL's London series has never matched two teams with winning records.

  • Packers make Jaylon Smith signing official, place Chauncey Rivers on IR

    The Packers announced two expected roster moves on Thursday.

  • Mariners expect to be active and spend after 90-win season

    Coming off the team's first 90-win season since 2003, Seattle president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Thursday the Mariners will spend this offseason trying to build on their unexpected playoff push. The free agent market and the uncertainty around the collective bargaining agreement will determine how dramatic the spending is. The Mariners nearly ended their 20-year playoff drought and were in the AL wild-card race until the final day of the regular season.

  • Every NFL team’s MVP after the first 4 weeks of the season

    Every team's MVP through four games. The Browns have two very good choices, one on each side of the ball, but had to choose just one:

  • Patriots starting offensive line could be a mess in Week 5 from injuries, COVID-19

    There's huge reason for concern about the Patriots offensive line.

  • Stat Nerd Thursday: Lamar Jackson’s best season yet and DeAndre Hopkins’ slow start

    Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get together to discuss some of their favorite stats (Which running backs are getting at least 1 goal line look per game? Which wide receivers make up that largest percentage of their team’s air yards?) heading into week 5 of the NFL season. The guys also spend a good amount of time breaking down the news of the day, wondering if fantasy managers should be concerned with DeAndre Hopkins’ low volume, and previewing Thursday’s game between the Rams and Seahawks.

  • Tom Brady reveals the NFL team he loves beating the most and it's exactly who you think

    Tom Brady enjoys getting revenge against this team every time he gets the chance.

  • Ex-Colts coach Chuck Pagano on Urban Meyer: 'Don't know how I could walk into that building'

    The former Colts coach shared his thoughts on Meyer being filmed with a woman who was not his wife after not flying back with Jaguars.

  • If Urban Meyer goes, who takes over in Jacksonville?

    As storm clouds continue to hover directly over Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, it’s fair to ask a simple question regarding his short-term future. If he’s fired or if he quits, who takes over? Assistant head coach Charlie Strong has as much NFL experience as Meyer — four games and counting. Strong would surely not be [more]

  • Richard Sherman “frustrated” by tape of his Bucs debut

    Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that he thought cornerback Richard Sherman played “really, really well” in his debut with the team last Sunday night, but Sherman had a less charitable take on how things went. Sherman was thrown into the fire as a starter after signing with the Buccaneers last Wednesday and he remained [more]