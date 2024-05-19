Off to Grand Junction!! Crowder Punches Their Ticket to the JUCO DI World Series!

SEMINOLE, OK — After defeating Seminole State, 8-2, to win the South Central District Championship, the Crowder Roughriders have punched their ticket to the JUCO Division I World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

After trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the 4th, Crowder took the lead and never looked back.

Ethan Fender and Joey Morton both had big days at the plate. Fender had 3 RBI’s with a two-run homer and Morton had 2 RBI’s with a solo homer.

Sebastian Hernandez also had 2 RBI’s. Jason Avila had one RBI in the win for the Roughriders.

Jackson Murry earned the win on the mound after going; 6.0 IP, 7 H and three strikeouts. Austin Jobe picked up two strikeouts for Crowder in relief.

Head Coach Travis Lallemand, Joey Morton and Jackson Murphy spoke about what’s their mindset for the World Series and last stretch of the season.

