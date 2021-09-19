Off Their Game Week 2 - Mike Davis

Pac-12 Network

No. 13 UCLA football lost a heartbreaker on Saturday night, falling to visiting Fresno State 40-37 after an unforgettable fourth quarter. The lead changed four times in the game’s final seven minutes with the two starting quarterbacks completely dialed in. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was excellent for the Bruins (358 total yards, 3 touchdowns). But Jake Haener had a performance for the ages for Fresno State, passing for 455 yards and two touchdowns including a game-winning 13-yard strike to Jalen Cropper with 14 seconds left.