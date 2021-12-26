Off Their Game Week 16 - Antonio Gibson

Matt Harmon explains why the WFT RB will struggle vs. Dallas in week 16.

Video Transcript

MATT HARMON: And listen, I drafted this guy in a ton of leagues, really hated it for most of the season. There was a little stretch there where I really liked playing Antonio Gibson. I don't think you're going to enjoy it tonight, if he even plays. Of course, as Liz mentioned off the top, he's a game time decision.

Listen, Antonio Gibson playing less than 100%. That just sounds like Antonio Gibson playing here in 2021. So if he's out there, just don't know that he's a guy you can bank on.

Last time we saw him, he did catch six of seven targets against the Philadelphia Eagles on a COVID-moved game. However, he averaged fewer than 2 yards per carry. And this Washington offense right now, I just think the wheels are starting to fall off.

Like, again, it's been Terry McLaurin and the preseason boys for most of the entire season. We're still basically in that spot, and now they go against a Dallas defense that is ranked number 1 in EPA per play allowed. This unit right now in Dallas is absolutely hunting. I do not expect Gibson to get some of those red zone chances that kind of saved his week last week, if he even plays at all.