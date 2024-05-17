Off-duty firefighters revive hockey player who collapsed on the bench in Pembroke, officials say

A hockey puck wasn’t the only thing saved on the ice Wednesday night in Pembroke.

According to officials, off-duty firefighter/EMT Scott Hill was playing in a men’s league hockey game at Hobomack Arena when a player from the other team became unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest.

Hill, with help from off-duty Braintree firefighter Brian Oriola, performed CPR on the man and successfully revived him using the rink’s automated external defibrillator.

The man was transported to an area hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

“This successful outcome illustrates the importance of the American Heart Associations ‘Chain of Survival,’” Duxbury Deputy Fire Chief Brian Monahan said. “Immediate call to 911, Immediate CPR, and use of an on-site AED all played a successful roll in this case. The department would like to recognize a job well done to FF/EMT Scott Hill and the Braintree firefighter Brian Oriola, along with the Pembroke Fire Department.”

