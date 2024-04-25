'Off day' exposes levels between Chelsea and Arsenal

[Reuters]

On the latest episode of the Footballer's Football Podcast, West Ham striker Michail Antonio defended Chelsea's performance against Arsenal and described it as an "off day" for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The Gunners put five past the Blues at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, including two goals from ex-Chelsea forward Kai Havertz.

"These crazy results can happen every now and then," said Antonio. "I would not say it is the end of the world for Chelsea as they have been performing well over the past couple of weeks.

"It is one bad result against Arsenal, who are a very strong team, so you cannot think too negatively about it in my eyes.

"When it is an off day, anything can happen."

It was Blues' heaviest defeat to Arsenal in the club's history and had the home side taken their chances, it could have been an even more humiliating score.

"Over the years it has been such a competitive fixture," added co-host and Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney. "So in our heads you expect it to be like that and it was not. The level between them is probably the hardest thing to take as a Chelsea fan right now.

"It is scary to see."

