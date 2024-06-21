On and off the court: Kids learn life skills at Stay InBounds Camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Kids from the Huntsville area learned lessons about sportsmanship and opportunity.

The Stay InBounds Camp kicked off at Mae Jemison High School on Thursday.

Huntsville barber in need of heart transplant given one year to live

“We’re hoping when they leave here, they leave with not only gaining new skills as a sports person but gaining new skills about life,” said Alabama Rep. Laura Hall.

Responsibility and teamwork were two messages shared with kids taking part in the camp.

“Be kind and work hard,” said Alabama Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter. “I think you can achieve a lot in life doing those two things.”

The program brings together state leaders, community role models and kids from Madison County.

“We focus on some of the elementary schools where students may not have had an opportunity to participate in summer programming,” said Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels.

Daniels, the camp’s creator, said he wants the children involved to learn about different career fields, sparking interest in opportunities on and off the court.

“You have individuals who played sports but now their life is very different because the sports are in the rear-view mirror, but they use the sports to help them in life in general,” Daniels said.

📲Download the WHNT News 19 App to stay updated on the go.

📧Sign up for WHNT News 19 newsletters to have news sent to your inbox.

The camp attendees worked on their technical skills.

“I have learned about different kinds of stuff in basketball, like dribbling under your knees,” camp participant Abigail Daniels said.

The visitors shared life advice – sure to stick with the kids long after the camp is over.

“I like this camp because they brought A&M here, and they motivate us to stay in bounds,” said camp participant Jayla Lewis.

The basketball and football camp will continue at Mae Jemison High School on Friday. Stay InBounds offers other free programs throughout the year, including a robotics camp.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.