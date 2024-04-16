Off The Court: Inside The 2024 WNBA Draft

Monday night (April 16) a talented group of athletes officially began their athletic careers during the 2024 WNBA draft, presented by State Farm, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Collegiate stars such as Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, and Aaliyah Edwards traded their on-court grit for red-carpet glamour for the career moment.

Two-time Naismith College Player of the Year, Caitlin Clark, was selected by the Indiana Fever with the first overall pick in the competitive event. Clark is the second-straight No. 1 overall selection for the Fever, joining 2023 No. 1 pick, Aliyah Boston. With the No. 2 overall pick, the Los Angeles Sparks selected 6″4′ center-forward Cameron Brink of Stanford, who was voted as the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and won the 2024 Lisa Leslie Award as the nation’s best center.

The Chicago Sky selected 6″7′ center Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina with the third overall pick. Cardoso, who is from Brazil, helped lead her team to win the 2024 national championship with an undefeated season, earning recognition as the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four in the process.

Additionally, the Sparks selected Rickea Jackson of Tennessee with the No. 4 pick, the Dallas Wings drafted Jacy Sheldon of Ohio State at No. 5, and Aaliyah Edwards of Connecticut went to the Washington Mystics with the sixth overall pick.

6″3′ Bayou Barbie Angel Reese joins Cardoso on the Chicago Sky with pick No. 7. The remaining players drafted in the 2024 WNBA top 10 picks are Alyssa Pili of Utah going to the Minnesota Lynx, and French athletes Carla Leite and Leïla Lacan headed to the Dallas wings and Connecticut Suns, respectively.

The 2024 WNBA season is scheduled to begin on May 14. Take a look inside the 2024 WNBA draft below.

