Off the beaten track

Jun. 18—BLUEFIELD — After two consecutive losses at Mercer County Rival Princeton on Tuesday and Wednesday night, the Bluefield Ridge Runners did something to get their train back on the tracks.

The Ridge Runners scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning that held up for a 3-2 win over the visiting Danville Otterbots in the first game of a Thursday night doubleheader at Peters Park at Bowen Field in Bluefield.

Bluefield was led offensively by Brayden Jobert, a product of Delgado Community College, and Georgetown's Michael Eze, who earned Appalachian League offensive honors for his opening week exploits.

Pitching standouts for Bluefield in the win included Ben Harris of Brewton Parker and Tyler Lowery of Bluefield College.

The twinbill was scheduled to help compensate last week's rainouts at Bowen Field.

The second game did not go so smoothly for the RidgeRunners, who were pounced upon early by the Otterbots. Danville scored five run in the top of the first inning en route to a 10-3 win in the seven-inning game.

Elsewhere, the Princeton WhistlePigs kept their remarkable winning streak intact, defeating the Burlington Sock Puppets, 11-5.

Danville returns to Bowen Field tonight for a 9-inning game with the Ridge Runners.. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

Princeton returns to Burlington for a 7 p.m. game with the Sock Puppets.