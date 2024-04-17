OFA, Lisbon, Heuvelton, Morrristown, Harrisville win softball openers

Apr. 16—OFA, Lisbon and Morristown all registered wins in their respective NAC Division Softball openers and Heuvelton opened its season with doubleheader sweep at Clifton-Fine on Monday.

OFA 24 — N-N 6: The Blue Devils developed offense throughout its lineup to back pitcher Katherine Barkley who struck out eight Norwood-Norfolk batters. Chloe Duprey singled twice and scored four runs, Taylor Dashnaw doubled and singled twice and scored twice, Chloe Best singled twice and scored three runs and Amaya LaFlair doubled and scored three times.

Other hitting contributions came from: Katherine Barkley with a single, Brooke Barr with a single, Gabby Ott with a single and Ava Balster with a single. Olivia Plonka doubled for N-N and Brianna LaBar and Ansleigh Favreau singled twice.

Morristown 13 — H-D 12: The Green Rockets celebrated a return to the NAC Varsity playing ranks and then celebrated a 13-12 win in the eighth inning after rallying for three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

The Green Demons struck for six runs in the sixth inning but were held scoreless in the top of the seventh and eighth innings to set up Morristown's game winner. Addy Graveline reached on an error, winning pitcher Mikaya Green walked and Scarlett Ritchie lined a walk-off single.

Green also lined a triple in the game and Ritchie singled in the seventh and eighth innings.

Hunter Simmons, Ella Ramsey (RBI), Raelee Downs (RBI) and Neveah King all singled and Addy Graveline drove in two runs.

Lauren Holland rapped a triple and two singles, Bailey Wright doubled and stroked two singles and Emrie VanBrocklin doubled and singled to lead H-D.

Ava Besaw singled twice and Amaya Stransky (2 RBIs) and Peyton Wright singled.

Lisbon 14 — Hammond 2: Aida Richards provided power on the mound and at the plate as the Golden Knights won the league opener for both teams. Richards struck out the side in the seventh inning to finish with 14 strikeouts in a three hitter and drilled a triple and two singles at the plate.

Gabby Richardson singled and tripled and Rylea Kelly singled and doubled and was robbed of a third hit by a leaping catch by Hammond shortstop Landree Kenyon.

Averee Bouchey singled twice and Regan Pirie, Ava Bouchey, Malorie Meuten and Aubrey Amo all stroked singles. Ava Howie pitched a complete game and singled twice for Hammond and Kenyon and Mallory Grabowski both singled.

Heuvelton 31 — C-F 0: Chasity Johson struck out nine in a five-inning, one-hit shutout and Mikayla Ritchie went 5-5 with two doubles and four RBIs and Carley Simmons went 3-3 with a double and three RBIs. Johnson singled and scored four runs.

Other hitting efforts came from: Lakan Martin (2-4 3 RBIs), Hailey Rickett (single, 2RBIs), Ashley Havens (single, RBI), Hailey Montenegro (single, 2 RBIs), Mia Scott (single), Cassidy Pray (2 singles, 3 RBIs) and Mallory Cameron (2 single 2 RBIs).

Heuvelton 14 — C-F 4: Cassidy Pray struck out 10 in four innings and Mia Scott closed out the game. Carley Simmons belted a homerun and drove in three runs and Hailey Rickett singled twice. Cassidy Johnson (RBI), Hailee Jackson (RBI), Scott and Mikayla Ritchie all singled.

Harrisville 18 — E-K 3: Lila Stephenson spun a three-hitter abd Ava Chartrand rapped a double and two singles to lead the winning offense which also featured a triple by McKenna Rose. Peyton Henry, Issabelle Miller and Jaylin Fayette all singled for the Pirates and Lilly Lottie and Kierra Fountain doubled for E-K.