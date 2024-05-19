OFA girls advance past Norwood-Norfolk to Class B semis vs Gouverneur

May 19—An early morning start saw the OFA Blue Devils come to their softball diamond with their hiitting stroke wide awake on Saturday.

Coach Tony Williams' 5-10 team scored three runs in the first and second innings and went on to record a 24-6 win with seven runs in the fourth inning and eight in the fifth over Norwood-Norfolk in the Class B 4 vs 5 seed game of the Section 10 Tournament. OFA advanced into a Tuesday semi-final game at top-seeded Gouverneur and Salmon River (11-4) shaded Potsdam (0-15) 6-5 to move on to semi-finals opposite second seeded Canton.

Nine different Blue Devils hit safely while Graci Chase continued to provide gritty complete games on the mound. Chase also doubled along with Chloe Best and Chloe Duprey. Brooke Barr tripled and Kayden Skelly, Amaya LaFlair stroked two singles. Ava Balster and Gabby Ott both singled.

Brianna LaBar singled twice for N-N (2-13), Gabby Brabant tripled and Angelina Favreau and Nicolina Frederick singled.