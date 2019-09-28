Of course Antonio Brown fires back at Baker Mayfield, says Lamar Jackson is better

It’s not like Antonio Brown has a lot to do these days. He’s not going to pass an opportunity to start a social media fight.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers/Oakland Raiders/New England Patriots receiver is unsigned after his various controversies got him traded from the Steelers, cut by the Raiders and cut by the Patriots. Now he seems to pass his time arguing with other players on Twitter and Instagram.

Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle somehow got caught in an AB battle earlier this week. Then it was Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Antonio Brown has an answer for Baker Mayfield

Mayfield made a snide comment about Brown on Instagram, and Brown wasn’t going to let it slide.

He had two tweets about Mayfield with some mildly bad language, and another he left up saying Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson should have been drafted ahead of Mayfield. Mayfield was the first pick of the 2018 draft and Jackson was the last pick of the first round.

Baker Mayfield has been the most recent target of Antonio Brown's Twitter rants. pic.twitter.com/963mTzn8df — PigskinNut Football (@PigskinNut) September 28, 2019

Should of never been drafted before Lamar Jackson what a big scam https://t.co/4Egf0Z05G2 — AB (@AB84) September 28, 2019

And Brown’s WWE heel turn continues. Mayfield doesn’t often back down either, so perhaps we haven’t heard the end of this little feud.

Or, Brown will just look for the next opportunity to pick a fight with a current NFL player. Surely we haven’t heard the last of him on social media.

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown remains a presence on social media. (Getty Images)

