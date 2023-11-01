oe Douglas talks lack of trade activity at deadline, Zach Wilson progress, reflects on Aaron Rodgers injury

New York Jets General Manager Joe Douglas met the media on Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline expired and despite, "lots of discussions about lots of positions, ultimately we weren't able to get any other deals done." The GM was asked specifically about running back Dalvin Cook and defensive lineman Carl Lawson, both of whom had expressed a desire to be moved. Douglas: "I have a feeling we're going to need those guys a lot down the stretch." Douglas did bolster the offensive line by signing veteran guard Rodger Saffold saying, "he's an experienced guy, played in a lot of games... think he's going to be real good acquisition for us." He reflected back to the "devastation" of Aaron Rodgers injury in the season opener and that he's looking forward to having him back in the facility full-time but had "no breaking news" about when he might return to action. Douglas talked about his admiration for Zach Wilson having to step up in Rodgers' absence and take the reins. "It hasn't always been perfect... but when plays need to be made, Zach's gone out and made those plays."