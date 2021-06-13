Odyssey Sims with an And One vs. Washington Mystics
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Odyssey Sims (Atlanta Dream) with an And One vs. Washington Mystics, 06/13/2021
Odyssey Sims (Atlanta Dream) with an And One vs. Washington Mystics, 06/13/2021
In this clip from Paramount Pictures, Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg) discovers he has another set of skills he never learned. Delve into the concept of reincarnation through spectacular visuals and nuanced characters who must use memories and skills from past lives to ensure the future. Alongside Wahlberg, Infinite stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, and Liz Carr, with Toby Jones and Dylan O'Brien. Stream the movie Infinite now, exclusively on Paramount+.
Watch the UFC 262 highlights and recap from the flyweight championship bout between Deveison Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno from Saturday's event at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Moreno took the belt in this immediate rematch. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 263 Bonuses: Brandon Moreno earns an extra $50,000 for finishing Deiveson Figueiredo
See who should be next for new UFC flyweight champ Brandon Moreno as well as ex-titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo after UFC 263.
Novak Djokovic claimed a 19th Grand Slam title and became the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a gripping French Open final on Sunday.
The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.
When Stefanos Tsitsipas' first Grand Slam final had ended, he sank into his changeover chair and buried his head in a towel. Novak Djokovic has that effect on opponents. Tsitsipas built a big lead and appeared on his way to an upset victory at the French Open, but Djokovic mounted an improbable comeback to win his 19th major title Sunday, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory on Sunday to tie their second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle.
Kyler Murray didn't need many words to explain.
If it is tough enough to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland-Garros, it is equally challenging to come back two days later and score another victory against an inspired opponent – which is what Novak Djokovic had to do in Paris on Sunday. But Djokovic, as the sporting world knows, is a man with no limits. He just keeps pushing on, playing more and more perfect tennis, until the job is done. The world No 1 lost the opening two sets of the French Open final to Stefanos Tsitsipas, the freakishly talented G
Higgo won his second start on Tour.
Despite dropping the first two sets to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, top-seeded Novak Djokovic rallied to win his 19th career Grand Slam.
X-rays on Nets guard Kyrie Irving's sprained right ankle came back negative after he left Sunday's Game 4 loss to the Bucks.
A young fan went absolutely nuts after receiving a racket from Novak Djokovic after his comeback in the men's final of the French Open.
Purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Garrick Higgo and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Palmetto Championship.
Le'Veon Bell apparently did not enjoy his brief tenure with the Chiefs. Bell, who signed with the Chiefs in Week Six last year, played sparingly for them during the regular season and didn’t play at all in the Super Bowl, wrote in an Instagram comment that he will never play for Chiefs head coach Andy [more]
"Complicated" remarks like the ones Mark Murphy has made isn't a good way to get back in Aaron Rodgers' good graces.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo played his best game of the series with 34 points, and the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving sprained his ankle.
Ranking the top 5 returning quarterbacks in college football entering the 2021 season.
Watch the UFC 262 highlights and recap from the five-round welterweight feature bout between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz from Saturday's event at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 263 Bonuses: Brandon Moreno earns an extra $50,000 for finishing Deiveson Figueiredo
The Yankees' struggles this season have hit a new low, and now the losers of four of their last 15 officially have manager Aaron Boone "very concerned."