Odyssey Sims lands bronze in 2023 Athletes Unlimited Basketball Championship

Athletes Unlimited gives athletes the ability to shine on and off their field of play. WNBA free agent and veteran Athletes Unlimited Basketball player Odyssey Sims understands that life is a balance and she is balancing her personal and professional life with seeming ease.

Sims just finished her second season with Athletes Unlimited and took home the bronze medal. Athletes in this league score points based not only on buckets, but also on great performances, steals, assists and more. Athletes can also lose points for mistakes on the court. The totals Sims racked up this year are impressive which landed her in third place on the leaderboard at the end of the season.

She totaled 6,383 points and led the league in assists (106), minutes played (560), points scored (392) and free throws made (89). She became the first player in Athletes Unlimited Basketball history to score 700 career points and was also the first Athletes Unlimited Basketball player to serve as a captain in all five weeks during a season.

She finished with an 8-7 record as captain this season.

“I’m still really good at basketball. I think some people think I fell off but I haven’t,” Sims told Athletes Unlimited digital media reporter Savanna Collins. “AU speaks volumes so I just let my game talk. Everything else will show for itself.”

Odyssey Sims joins @savannaecollins for the final Captain's Journal of #AUHoops Season 2 🏀 pic.twitter.com/NuaSrZYlXd — Athletes Unlimited (@AUProSports) March 23, 2023

More athletes unlimited basketball!

Naz Hillmon wins silver in 2023 Athletes Unlimited basketball championship NaLyssa Smith crowned 2023 Athletes Unlimited basketball champion Dijonai Carrington unavailable for the remainder of Season 2

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire