Odyssey Sims with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) The Los Angeles Clippers have been unflappable amid high stakes throughout these playoffs. Much of their resilience can be credited to Tyronn Lue, who is a NBA-best 10-2 in elimination games as a coach. ''It's special, just the relationship I have with T,'' Paul George said, ''and the relationship T-Lue has with every individual on this team in general.