Odyssey Sims with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Odyssey Sims (Atlanta Dream) with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 06/29/2021
Odyssey Sims (Atlanta Dream) with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 06/29/2021
With Trae Young hobbled by an ankle injury, NBA TV's Steve Smith and Greg Anthony debate whether Atlanta has a chance in Game 4.
Andre Iguodala appreciates the way Atlanta Hawks fans supported Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo after a gruesome looking injury.
Giannis Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly on his left knee midway through the third quarter and did not return. The Hawks pulled away to tie the series.
Should the Warriors trade James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins this offseason? Chris Mullin doesn't view it as a surefire way to get better.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo left Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks with a hyperextended left knee.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Donovan Mitchell.
Neither Trae Young nor Giannis Antetokounmpo finished Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, and their status going forward is uncertain for a series now tied between their Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.
It's very safe to assume that the overwhelming majority of people disagree with this agent ...
Steve Kerr must be thrilled with Kevon Looney's decision.
Just a few years ago, DeMarcus Cousins was considered perhaps the league's premier center. But a series of injuries in recent years changed that.
Mark Warkentien, who traded for Billups in Denver, calls him 'perfect.'
The Golden State Warriors are thinking win now, not build for four years from now.
We take a look at a potential Ben Simmons to the Minnesota Timberwolves deal for the Philadelphia 76ers.
LeBron James wishes Jason Kidd well as the Dallas Mavericks coach.
Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck joined 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Felger & Mazz" show Tuesday afternoon and discussed several different topics, including potential roster changes.
With limited money to work with, the Warriors will have to target some high-risk, high-reward players during free agency.
NBA insiders and fans reckon with the off-court histories of Chauncey Billups and Jason Kidd, who were recently hired for head coaching jobs.
Playing without Trae Young, the Hawks pulled away to win Game 4 and even the Eastern Conference finals after Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his knee.
LOS ANGELES (AP) The Los Angeles Clippers have been unflappable amid high stakes throughout these playoffs. Much of their resilience can be credited to Tyronn Lue, who is a NBA-best 10-2 in elimination games as a coach. ''It's special, just the relationship I have with T,'' Paul George said, ''and the relationship T-Lue has with every individual on this team in general.
The new owner in Utah wanted to get his coach and front office on the same page.