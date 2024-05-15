Odum, Charnetski named All-Conference in baseball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Max Odum and Erik Charnetski capped off the college baseball season in style.

Both Odum and Charnetski were named to their respective all-conference teams for Wells College and Elmira College. Odum had another standout year at Wells and made the Alleghany Mountain Collegiate Conference 2nd team for The Express.

Odum, a senior infielder and Elmira High School grad, hit .331 with four home runs and drove in 33 RBI. Max was tied for the team lead in both home runs and RBI. Wells finished the season at (19-18).

Charnetski was named to the Empire 8 All-Conference 3rd team. The Elmira Notre Dame grad and first baseman led the team in batting average at .385 and set the program’s single-season home run record with seven. Charnetski also set single-season best marks with a 511 OBP, and .712 slugging percentage.

Elmira College ended their season with a (12-20) overall record.

