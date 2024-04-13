ODU wraps up spring practice with Charity Bowl scrimmage

NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Athletics) – Old Dominion University Football closed out its spring practice with the 55th annual Charity Bowl Spring Game on Saturday afternoon at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The nearly two-hour spring game featured highlight plays from both the offense and defense.

Defensive lineman Amorie Morrison recorded a tackle for loss on the game’s first play but it was followed shortly after by a completion for a first down from Grant Wilson to Isiah Paige.

Running back Tariq Sims ripped off several big runs, including a 40-yard run early and a 35-yard touchdown run later in the game.

Wilson added a 25-yard run and tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Diante Vines, a transfer from Iowa. Another newcomer, Aaron Young, hauled in a 25-yard pass from Wilson for another first down.

Later in the game, Colton Joseph found Dominic Dutton down the right sideline for a 35-yard gain.

For the defense, Morrison added a sack along with Koa Naotala, while Will Jones II returned an interception for a touchdown, and Khiandre Harris picked off a pass in the end zone.

On the final play of the game, nine-year old Ashton Donley scored a nine-yard touchdown. Donley, who has autism, is a participant in the Eliza Hope Foundation. The Chartway Promise Foundation, the charitable arm of Chartway Credit Union awarded $1 million in grants this year to charity partners including the Eliza Hope Foundation. The Eliza Hope Foundation and therapy center is a place for children with an autism diagnosis to receive all their therapeutic needs in one unique place.

