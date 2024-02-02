ODU rallies in second half, holds off Marshall for second Sun Belt Conference victory

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Devin Caeser came off the bench to score a team-high 20 points and fellow reserve Bryce Baker added 15 points and made 4 of 6 3-point attempts — including a dagger in the final minute — as Old Dominion outlasted Marshall 83-76 on Thursday night.

ODU (6-16 overall) picked up its second Sun Belt Conference win with a regular-season sweep of Marshall this season and snapped a three-game losing streak. The Monarchs also defeated Marshall 91-66 in Norfolk last month for ODU’s most recent win.

ODU’s Chaunce Jenkins finished with 17 points and Tyrone Williams added 15 points and seven rebounds. Leeroy Odiahi, in his first start of the year, matched his season high with eight rebounds.

ODU finished the game on a 20-5 spurt and made some late crucial free throws.

“So happy for the guys, they played so hard tonight,” said ODU interim head coach Kieran Donohue, who had led the team since coach Jeff Jones’ heart attack in December. “With Leeroy, he’s a factor, his length is a factor. He goes after balls and chases rebounds. To get eight rebounds in 19 minutes, he gave us a different look, gave us energy. Ceaser just comes in and attacks and did a lot of good stuff. He got to the line and made big free throws.”

The Monarchs led 41-36 at halftime but had to rally from behind in the second half.

Obinna Anochili-Killen gave the Thundering Herd a 59-53 lead with 10:45 left, and Kevon Voyles’ free throws gave Marshall its biggest second-half lead at 71-63 with 8:22 remaining.

But Baker made a 3-pointer and Williams added back-to-back layups to pull ODU within one. After a Marshall basket, Baker hit another 3-pointer to tie it at 73-73 with 2:39 left.

Jenkins drained a free throw before Baker buried a game-sealing 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Monarchs a 77-73 lead with 42 seconds left. Caeser and Williams put the finishing touches on ODU’s first win since Jan. 18 with two free throws each.

The Thundering Herd (11-12, 6-4) were led by Voyles with 23 points. Martin added a triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals for Marshall. Anochili-Killen also had 15 points and 11 rebounds.